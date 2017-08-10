Trudeau confirms release of ailing Canadian pastor imprisoned in North Korea

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Thursday the release of Canadian pastor Hyeon Soo Lim from a North Korean hard labour camp and thanked Sweden for its role in helping to secure his freedom.

North Korea’s official news agency had announced Wednesday that the 62-year-old pastor and humanitarian worker who suffers from high blood pressure was released for health reasons.

Lim, who had visited North Korea dozens of times since 1997, was serving a life sentence of hard labour after he was arrested and convicted in 2015 of “crimes against the state.”

“Today, I am pleased and relieved to confirm that Pastor Lim has been released from jail in North Korea and that he will soon be reunited with his family and friends in Canada,” Trudeau said in a statement released early Thursday morning.

“The Government of Canada was actively engaged on Mr. Lim’s case at all levels. In particular, I want to thank Sweden, our protecting power in North Korea, for assisting us.”

The Lim family spokesperson Lisa Pak also said they are grateful to the Canadian government and the Swedish embassy in North Korea for working behind the scenes to secure the pastor’s freedom.

Canada has no diplomatic representation in Pyongyang and Sweden acts as its “protecting power” when it comes to consular issues affecting Canadians in North Korea.

Officials in the Prime Minister’s Office did not confirm any further details about Lim’s release or when exactly he is expected to be back on Canadian soil.

“Pastor Lim’s health and well-being remain of utmost importance to the Government of Canada, and we are working to ensure that he receives any required medical attention,” Trudeau said.

“Operational security considerations prevent us from discussing the matter further,” he added, asking the media to respect the family’s privacy.

Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim is seen speaking in Pyongyang, North Korea on July 30, 2015 in the image made from video. © The Canadian Press/AP/file from video

Lim’s release came after Trudeau dispatched Daniel Jean, his national security and intelligence adviser, to the North Korean capital to discuss the pastor’s case.

Jean’s mission to Pyongyang was an exceptional step given the state of diplomatic relations between Canada and North Korea, and the escalating tensions between the North and the United States.

Pyongyang’s already strained relations with Washington spiked to new levels of hostility after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened North Korea that it “will be met with fire and fury” if it threatens the U.S.

The North responded on Wednesday with its own threats, saying that it had been drawing up plans for a missile strike against the Pacific island of Guam, which is home to U.S. military bases, strategic bombers and about 163,000 people.

Canada recognized the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea – North Korea’s official name – in 2000. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 2001.

However, following North Korea’s aggressive actions in 2010, including the sinking of a South Korean warship in a disputed area, led Canada to impose tight restrictions on the relationship.

Ottawa announced the adoption of a Controlled Engagement Policy toward North Korea, which remains in place today.

According to Global Affairs Canada, under this policy, Ottawa’s official contacts with Pyongyang are limited to subjects concerning only regional security concerns, the human rights and humanitarian situation in North Korea, inter-Korean relations, and consular issues.

“All government-to-government cooperation and communication on topics not covered under the Controlled Engagement Policy has been suspended,” Global Affairs says on its website.

In addition, in August 2011, Canada imposed economic sanctions against North Korea under the Special Economic Measures Act (SEMA). Under the SEMA sanctions, Canadian individuals and companies are banned from trading with North Korea and making new investments there, as well as providing financial services to North Korea and North Korean nationals.

The provision of humanitarian goods is exempted from the SEMA sanctions that were in addition to sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council and implemented in Canadian law.