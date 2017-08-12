Talking about Indigenous people: news and reports from RCI

Read Radio Canada International recent reports on issues related to Indigenous communities, culture and rights. Supreme Court landmark decisions on development-indigenous rights

By © Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press

It’s been a three-year battle for the mostly Inuit communities of Baffin Island, but today they’ve won their battle at the highest court in the land. The Supreme Court of Canada has cancelled plans for seismic oil and gas exploration off the coast of Baffin Island, which residents say could potentially harm marine life and their reliance on the fish and animals for sustenance and traditional way of life… more

By

© PC / Adrian Wyld

Hundreds of Indigenous leaders from across Canada are meeting in Saskatchewan today to discuss the ongoing suicide crisis, the beleaguered inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and troubled relations with various police forces. The three-day annual meeting of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Regina will also be attended by several federal cabinet ministers, including Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna... more

By

© CBC

After facing sometimes severe criticism for delays and lack of information the inquiry into missing and murdered aboriginal women and girls, has announced yet more delays this week… more

By

© Ivaluarjuk.com

Throat-singing is one of the jewels of Inuit culture and will be featured at musical events at the Canadian Museum of Nature. The museum is running special exhibits and programming this summer called Focus on the Arctic. Kathleen Merrit, known as Iva, will be joined by Riit (Rita Claire Mike-Murphy) for a musical show that celebrates Inuit and Celtic roots… more

By

© PC / Mark Blinch

More than 5,000 athletes from across North America are in Toronto this week to take part in the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), which are being held in Eastern Canada for the first time in 25 years. The opening ceremony was held on Sunday in a packed stadium at the Aviva Centre in Toronto’s North York suburb… more

By

© CP/Paul Chiasson

.

The crisis began in early 1990 when the small town of Oka Quebec, just off the north east tip of Montreal Island where the Ottawa River empties into the Lake of Two Mountains. The town wanted to expand a golf course and housing development onto land which had been long claimed by the local Mohawk reserve as theirs… more

By

© PC / Andrew Vaughan

The federal government’s indecision in funding a critical community-developed foster care program for Innu children in Labrador is leading to devastating loss of identity, culture and language in dozens of children who are placed in care far from their communities and families, say Labrador Innu leaders… more

By

© Terray Sylvester/Reuters

A large delegation of chiefs from indigenous communities across Canada will travel to the U.S. to protest oil pipelines on American Independence Day, July 4th. There are over 120 First Nations from Canada and Tribes in the U.S. which have signed the Treaty Alliance Against Tar Sands Expansion opposing the extraction of bitumen from oilsands in western Canada and its shipment to the U.S… more

By

© Amnesty International

Canada’s Indigenous rights movement has won Amnesty International’s top award for human rights work. It is the first time a Canadian entity or person has won the Ambassador of Conscience Award. The honour was shared with U.S. music artist and activist Alicia Keys… more

By

Karen Hill is a family physician at the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory who combines Western medicine and traditional Indigenous medicine in her practice. © Levon Sevunts

Karen Hill knows that to help her community she needs more than what the Western medicine she practices can offer. For years now, Hill, a family doctor in her home community at the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, in southern Ontario, has been working with traditional Indigenous medicine practitioners to care for the sick in her Haudenosaunee or Iroquois community… more

By

Six-year-old Chenille Tomagatick visits a relative’s grave at a cemetery in the northern Ontario First Nations reserve in Attawapiskat, Ont., on Tuesday, April 19, 2016. The James Bay community of 2,000 is under a state of emergency due to a spike in youth suicide attempts. © PC / Nathan Denette

Canadian reporters working on stories involving Indigenous mental health issues are getting some much-needed guidance and advice from seasoned journalists. The Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma, an educational charity promoting physical and mental wellbeing of journalists, has added a new chapter to the second edition of its bilingual guide Mindset: Reporting on Mental Health / En-Tête : Reportage et Santé Mentale… more

By

Brenda Butterworth-Carr is the first Indigenous woman to head the RCMP Division E in British Columbia. © RCMP

Brenda Butterworth-Carr is from the Tr’ondek Hwech’in Han Nation in Yukon. Now she will be the first Indigenous woman to hold the top RCMP job in British Columbia.

Currently the Assistant Commissioner, Butterworth-Carr is Division E’s new commanding officer, the largest of the RCMP’s 15 divisions in Canada… more

By

© Kyle Bakx/CBC

Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been vehemently opposed by many Indigenous groups in Canada, but there are also Aboriginal voices that strongly support the oilpatch. Chief Jim Boucher, from Fort McKay in northeastern Alberta, is one of them… more