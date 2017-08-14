A wounded unidentified person is evacuated following an attack by gunmen on a restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in this still frame taken from video August 13, 2017.

A wounded unidentified person is evacuated following an attack by gunmen on a restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in this still frame taken from video August 13, 2017.
Photo Credit: Reuters TV

2 Canadians among 18 people killed in Burkina Faso attack

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 14 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Two Canadians are among 18 people killed in a suspected extremist attack on a popular restaurant in the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed Monday.

“My heartfelt condolences, the heartfelt condolences of our government go out to the loved ones of those targeted and the victims of this tragic attack,” Freeland said at a press conference on Monday.

The identities of the Canadians killed in the attack were not disclosed. Freeland said she didn’t have any further details to share on the tragedy “out of respect for the next of kin.”

Burkinabe authorities say other foreigners killed in the Sunday evening attack on the Aziz Istanbul cafe, which is popular with expatriates, include two Kuwaitis and one person each from France, Senegal, Nigeria, Lebanon and Turkey.

A wounded restaurant customer speaks following an attack by gunmen on a restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in this still frame taken from video August 13, 2017.
A wounded restaurant customer speaks following an attack by gunmen on a restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in this still frame taken from video August 13, 2017. © Reuters TV

Seven Burkina Faso citizens were also killed and authorities said three other victims had not yet been identified.

The assailants arrived at the restaurant on motorcycles and then began shooting randomly at the crowds dining Sunday evening. 

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the violence, which continued into the early hours Monday.

Gunfire could be heard almost seven hours after the attack began.

President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré condemned the “cowardly terror attack”, saying the people of Burkina Faso would not give in to terrorism.

A jihadist attack on a nearby luxury hotel in January of last year killed 30 people, including six Canadians.

The three attackers in the 2016 massacre were of foreign origin, according to al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, which claimed responsibility in the aftermath along with the jihadist group known as Al Mourabitoun. But the terror threat in Burkina Faso is increasingly homegrown, experts say.

The northern border region is now the home of a local preacher, Ibrahim Malam Dicko, who radicalized and has claimed recent deadly attacks against troops and civilians. His association, Ansarul Islam, is now considered a terrorist group by Burkina Faso’s government.

With files from The Associated Press

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, History, SocietyDaisy Peterson Sweeney dies at 97Animals, Health, Immigration & Refuge, International, Science and TechnologyChinese baby formula made in Kingston, OntarioEnvironment, PoliticsOttawa and Inuit agree on boundaries for Arctic marine conservation areaInternational, Military, PoliticsCanadian-Armenian community up in arms over Canadian defence exports to AzerbaijanHealthPressure mounts to ban junk food marketing to childrenHealth, Science and TechnologyOral cancers caused by sexual activity increaseInternational2 Canadians among 18 people killed in Burkina Faso attackAnimalsYoung beluga whale dies suddenly at Marineland“The LINK Online Sun. Aug 13, 2017”International, MilitaryCanadian armour on display as Saudi troops celebrate victory in Shia town

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Bibliothèque de Varennes, un bâtiment « net zéro »Protection de la jeunesse : les familles d'accueil obtiennent gain de causeAprès Chicago, la Californie et San Francisco poursuivent l'administration TrumpIls ont traversé le Canada en dépensant 9,99 $Chalk River : l’opposition au dépotoir de déchets radioactifs prend de l’ampleurL'ALENA se doit d'être moderne et progressiste, dit Freeland« Le racisme est diabolique », déclare TrumpLes Red Wings dénoncent l'utilisation de leur logo par des suprémacistesUn Québec indépendant ferait respecter sa frontière, selon Jean-François LiséeLa capacité d'accueil des demandeurs d'asile grimpera à près de 1200 à Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle
U.S. militia supporter arrested in plot reminiscent of Oklahoma City bombingBoth Korean leaders, U.S. signal turn to diplomacy amid missile crisisTop CEOs begin exodus from White House council after Trump's response to CharlottesvilleHeritage minister orders CRTC to review decision lowering Canadian contentInvestigation launched after B.C. father visits hospital 4 times before stroke diagnosisU of T says no 'nationalist rally' to be hosted on campus, not ruling out possibilityArmenian-Canadians urge Liberals to stop export of armoured vehicles to AzerbaijanFormer Toronto teacher and Montreal-based volunteer killed in Burkina Faso attackB.C. to end grizzly bear trophy hunting after this seasonThere is no moral equivalency when it comes to neo-Nazi white supremacy: Robyn Urback