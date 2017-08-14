Toronto-based INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing displayes its Sentry Armoured Personnel Carrier at the CANSEC 2017 defence industry trade show in Ottawa on May 30, 2017. The company has signed a contract for the export of these APCs to Azerbaijan.

Toronto-based INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing displayes its Sentry Armoured Personnel Carrier at the CANSEC 2017 defence industry trade show in Ottawa on May 30, 2017. The company has signed a contract for the export of these APCs to Azerbaijan.
Photo Credit: Levon Sevunts

Canadian-Armenian community up in arms over Canadian defence exports to Azerbaijan

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 14 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canada’s Armenian community has launched a coordinated grassroots and lobbying campaign to convince the Liberal government to annul export permits for the sale of Canadian-made armoured personnel carriers to Azerbaijan, according to Armenian community leaders.

The campaign started after Radio Canada International and CBC reported in July that the Toronto-based manufacturer INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing has signed a deal with Azerbaijan’s interior ministry under which the company has already delivered “a few” Canadian-made armoured personnel carriers (APCs) to the oil-rich former Soviet republic.

The privately owned company has also set up a joint venture with an Azerbaijani firm to produce APCs in Azerbaijan, which has been embroiled in a simmering armed conflict with neighbouring Armenia since the breakup of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, said Roman Shimonov, vice-president of marketing and business development at INKAS.

Canadian Armenians dismayed

Chahé Tanachian, the Montreal-based president of the Canadian-Armenian Political Affairs Committee, the lobbying arm of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), one of the oldest and largest Armenian Diaspora organizations, sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express the community’s concerns.

“Canadians of Armenian descent and human rights activists throughout the country are dismayed by Global Affairs Canada’s recent approval of the export of Canadian-made armoured personnel carriers (produced by INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing) to Azerbaijan,” Tanachian wrote.

“The decision to furnish arms to a country which regularly threatens peace in the region is one that violates all the principles that we as Canadians stand for, and which Global Affairs Canada seeks to promote in the world.”

The controversy over the sale of INKAS APCs to Azerbaijan comes as the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is dealing with the outcry over revelations by Radio Canada International that very similar armoured vehicles produced by another Canadian manufacturer, Terradyne Armored Vehicles, were used by Saudi security forces in their heavy-handed crackdown on a Shia-populated town in the kingdom’s restive Qatif region, as well as the ongoing controversy over the sale of $15 billion worth of Light Armoured Vehicles (LAVs) to the ultra-conservative kingdom.

Grassroots campaign
A local resident walks past police vehicles after recent mass protests in the town of Ismailli, 200 km (125 miles) northwest of the capital Baku, January 25, 2013. Azeri police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse hundreds of protesters demanding a local leader’s resignation after cars and a hotel were torched in a night of rioting.
A local resident walks past police vehicles after recent mass protests in the town of Ismailli, 200 km (125 miles) northwest of the capital Baku, January 25, 2013. Azeri police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse hundreds of protesters demanding a local leader’s resignation after cars and a hotel were torched in a night of rioting. © David Mdzinarishvili

Sevag Belian, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC), one of the main groups lobbying the government on issues of concern of the Canadian-Armenian community, said the news of the exports of armoured personnel carriers to Azerbaijan created “great outrage” in the community.

“We reached out to the concerned governmental departments and agencies, namely Global Affairs Canada,” Belian said in an interview with Radio Canada International.

(click to listen to the interview with Sevag Belian)

Listen

The ANCC has also reached out to more than 50 Members of Parliament, requesting them to make either oral or written representations to Global Affairs to relay the message that the entire Canadian Armenian community “is absolutely appalled,” Belian said.

The ANCC has activated a national grass roots campaign and set up a mass email campaign appealing to the government to annul permits for the export of Canadian-made defence equipment to Azerbaijan, he said.

The campaign has bombarded the Liberal government with over 1,200 emails and letters, requesting a meeting with top government officials to discuss the issue, Belian said.

Meeting with government officials

Adam Austen, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland’s spokesman, said Parliamentary Secretary Matt DeCourcey will be meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community at the earliest possible convenience.

“Armenia is a close friend and ally of Canada,” Austen said. “We have strong people-to-people ties and an economic relationship that benefits both countries. We are proud to work closely with the Armenian community in Canada as well as the Armenian government.”

Community ‘hysteria’?

However, Azerbaijan’s envoy in Canada dismissed the campaign by the Armenian community as “hysteria.”

“The illegal presence of Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan remains a main cause for the escalation of the situation and continues to pose a threat to regional peace and stability,” Azerbaijan’s Chargé d’Affaires in Ottawa Ramil Huseynli said in a written statement. “In contrast, the acquisition of armoured personnel carriers from a Canadian company does not pose such a threat, as these vehicles are intended only for law enforcement and civilian transport.”

Cooperation between the Canadian company and its Azerbaijani counterpart creates jobs for Canadians, the envoy said.

“In this light, the hysteria of the Armenian community, who should put Canadian interests above the rest, is unintelligible,” said Huseynli.

‘Thorough crackdown on dissenting voices’
Police detain a protester in the town of Ismaili, 200 km (124 miles) northwest of the capital Baku, January 24, 2013. Azeri police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse hundreds of protesters demanding a local leader’s resignation on Thursday after cars and a hotel were torched in a night of rioting.
Police detain a protester in the town of Ismaili, 200 km (124 miles) northwest of the capital Baku, January 24, 2013. Azeri police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse hundreds of protesters demanding a local leader’s resignation on Thursday after cars and a hotel were torched in a night of rioting. © Stringer .

Groups such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have criticized Azerbaijan’s human rights record and accused it of a “thorough crackdown on dissenting voices,” as well as persistent reports of torture and other ill-treatment perpetrated by its law enforcement agencies.

In November 2015, Azerbaijani police used Israeli-made armoured personnel carriers similar to those produced by INKAS in a controversial security operation that resulted in the death of six people and dozens of arrests in the town of Nardaran, about 30 kilometres northeast of the capital Baku.

The federal government granted INKAS permits for the export of APCs despite its own ongoing concerns over Azerbaijan’s poor human rights record. In a statement sent to RCI earlier, Global Affairs officials admitted that Canada is “concerned with the recurring crackdown on fundamental freedoms in Azerbaijan, particularly with respect to journalists and human rights defenders in the country.”

In addition, INKAS and AZCAN, its joint venture company in Azerbaijan, laud the military applications of their vehicles in the sales pitch.

Weapons buying spree
In this image made from video on Sunday, April 3, 2016, a Grad missile is fired by Azerbaijani forces in the village of Gapanli, Azerbaijan.
In this image made from video on Sunday, April 3, 2016, a Grad missile is fired by Azerbaijani forces in the village of Gapanli, Azerbaijan. © AP video via AP

According to data collected by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) over the last two decades, Azerbaijan has spent over $30 billion ($25 billion US) of its oil wealth to rearm and retrain its military, purchasing high-tech weapons and munitions from Russia, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine and Pakistan.

According to the 2016 Report on Exports of Military Goods from Canada, Azerbaijan bought $378,705 worth of fire arms and ground vehicles in Canada. Ottawa, however, denied a permit for the export of automatic firearms to Azerbaijan in 2016 because it is not on Canada’s list of countries authorised for exports of such weapons.

Belian said they cannot accept assurances from Canadian officials that Canadian weapons being exported to Azerbaijan will not be used against civilians or Armenian soldiers along the frontline of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“It’s a matter of principle,” Belian said. “Canada is becoming complicit in further empowering the dictatorial regime in Baku and becoming complicit in their efforts of suppressing the very fundamental rights that Canadian soldiers have shed their blood for.”

Seeking peaceful solution
An ethnic Armenian soldier adjusts a cannon’s aim at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh’s town of Martuni, April 7, 2016.
An ethnic Armenian soldier adjusts a cannon’s aim at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh’s town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. © Reuters Staff

As a full member of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Canada can play a pivotal role in the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis by exerting pressure on Azerbaijan to make sure it agrees to a beefed up ceasefire monitoring regime along the frontline between the two opposing forces, Belian said.

Canada also fully supports the OSCE’s efforts to forge a peaceful and comprehensive settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karbakh region, Austen said.

“We fully agree with the OSCE Minsk group that a military solution is not the answer,” Austen said.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Military, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, History, SocietyDaisy Peterson Sweeney dies at 97Animals, Health, Immigration & Refuge, International, Science and TechnologyChinese baby formula made in Kingston, OntarioEnvironment, PoliticsOttawa and Inuit agree on boundaries for Arctic marine conservation areaInternational, Military, PoliticsCanadian-Armenian community up in arms over Canadian defence exports to AzerbaijanHealthPressure mounts to ban junk food marketing to childrenHealth, Science and TechnologyOral cancers caused by sexual activity increaseInternational2 Canadians among 18 people killed in Burkina Faso attackAnimalsYoung beluga whale dies suddenly at Marineland“The LINK Online Sun. Aug 13, 2017”International, MilitaryCanadian armour on display as Saudi troops celebrate victory in Shia town

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Bibliothèque de Varennes, un bâtiment « net zéro »Protection de la jeunesse : les familles d'accueil obtiennent gain de causeAprès Chicago, la Californie et San Francisco poursuivent l'administration TrumpIls ont traversé le Canada en dépensant 9,99 $Chalk River : l’opposition au dépotoir de déchets radioactifs prend de l’ampleurL'ALENA se doit d'être moderne et progressiste, dit Freeland« Le racisme est diabolique », déclare TrumpLes Red Wings dénoncent l'utilisation de leur logo par des suprémacistesUn Québec indépendant ferait respecter sa frontière, selon Jean-François LiséeLa capacité d'accueil des demandeurs d'asile grimpera à près de 1200 à Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle
U.S. militia supporter arrested in plot reminiscent of Oklahoma City bombingBoth Korean leaders, U.S. signal turn to diplomacy amid missile crisisTop CEOs begin exodus from White House council after Trump's response to CharlottesvilleHeritage minister orders CRTC to review decision lowering Canadian contentInvestigation launched after B.C. father visits hospital 4 times before stroke diagnosisU of T says no 'nationalist rally' to be hosted on campus, not ruling out possibilityArmenian-Canadians urge Liberals to stop export of armoured vehicles to AzerbaijanFormer Toronto teacher and Montreal-based volunteer killed in Burkina Faso attackB.C. to end grizzly bear trophy hunting after this seasonThere is no moral equivalency when it comes to neo-Nazi white supremacy: Robyn Urback