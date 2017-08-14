Young beluga whale dies suddenly at Marineland

A marine park in the province of Ontario has announced that a young beluga whale died suddenly from a twisted bowel. Gia was born at Marineland but sometime after her birth her mother stopped nursing her.

A dedicated marine mammal care team worked with her 18 hours a day for an extended period to get her to eat properly. Things went well.

Belugas are cared for by a marine mammal care team at Marineland. © Scott Dunlop/Canadian Press

Death was ‘a great shock’

Gia grew and put on weight and was reintroduced in to her pod. A news release says her sudden passing came as a great shock to everyone: “She will be deeply missed by her marine mammal care team and everyone at Marineland.”

A complete necropsy is being conducted and management promises to make the results public.