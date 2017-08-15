Grizzly bears: no more trophy hunting after Nov. 30

Grizzly bears will no longer be hunted for “trophies” after November 30th in British Columbia.

The New Democratic Party, the new government in the province, made the announcement yesterday.

“It is time,” said Doug Donaldson, the provincial minister of Natural Resources.

“Hunters will no longer be able to possess the hide or the head or the paws of the grizzly bear.”

A grizzly bear eats buffalo berries. (Alex Taylor/Parks Canada) © Parks Canada / Alex Taylor

The season for Grizzly trophy hunting opened today in the Peace River area, and soon the rest of the province will open to hunters.

Each year up to now, about 250 grizzly bears were hunted, which is a “sustainable” number as the population is estimated to be around 15,000 bears.

“It’s not a matter of numbers, it’s a matter of society has come to the point in B.C. where they are no longer in favour of the grizzly bear trophy hunt.” Donaldson told CBC News.

The ban will end all grizzly bear hunting in the B.C. coastal region known as the Great Bear Rainforest.

But hunting grizzlies for food, for the meat, will be allowed.

Asked how the hunting would be supervised, Donaldson said the exact regulations would be determined following consultations with guide-outfitters and others between now and Nov. 30.

“There’s not going to be any loopholes,” he said.

