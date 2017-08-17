CNE, ‘The Ex’ opens tomorrow in Toronto

The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) officially opens tomorrow.

Canada’s largest fair, with about 1.5 million visitors last year, is more affectionately known as ‘The Ex’ as in, short for Exhibition.

The All-Canadian Red Hot Burger is a nod to Canada’s 150th birthday. © CBC

But when I was a child, growing up in Toronto, the start of the Ex was second only to Christmas as a source of joy and enthusiasm.

It did mean that ‘going back to school’ was not far off, generally it’s the day after the CNE closes, on Labour Day, the national holiday that occurs on the first Monday in September.

But it was the rides, the thrills and fun to be had on the midway, that was the big draw. Those, and the great food, from samples in the ‘Food Building’ to sumptuous treats you can’t find anywhere else.

A server at ‘Eative’ shows off their feature this year: the Dragon’s Breath Crepe © CBC

While I don’t think I can take a roller-coaster now, I’m still game for a spin on a Ferris-wheel or even a merry-go-round.

And the cotton candy no longer has much of an appeal but the little stand that served the ice cream sandwiches, brings back lots of great memories. They were the best: a thick slice of vanilla ice cream between two warm waffly square slices.

For families now, who have a lot of options around the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) such as Canada’s Wonderland to the north, and Marineland at Niagara Falls, the Ex is still a draw.

Perhaps it’s the location, on the shore of Lake Ontario, or the tradition, after 139 years the event has managed to evolve and draw crowds still.

The Quilt of Belonging, on display for the first time since 2008. © CNE

The concerts at the Bandshell might be better than ever: this year.

Acts like the Sam Roberts Band, The Sheepdogs and John Kay & Steppenwolf, of ‘Born to Be Wild’ fame are just some of the acts in an amazing line-up.

And on the last day, Desi Sub Culture opens for the First Nations sensation, A Tribe Called Red.

There are events and exhibits galore at the International Pavillion, And The Quilt of Belonging is back again.

The magnificent installation is the largest collaborative work of textile art to be created on a national scale. It’s back at the CNE for the first time since 2008. It’s 263 squares represent 71 indigenous groups and 192 immigrant nationalities found in Canada.

The Quilt is a lasting testimony to Canada’s multicultural heritage and identity.