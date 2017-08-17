An injured person is carried in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said.

An injured person is carried in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said.
Photo Credit: Oriol Duran

DEVELOPING: Canada condemns Barcelona attack

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 17 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the terrorist attack in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona that killed least 13 people and injured 80 others Thursday afternoon after a van ploughed into crowds in the city’s famous Las Ramblas tourist area.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Trudeau offered his condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wished for a fast and full recovery to those injured.

“While we cannot ignore the outrage we feel, together we must renew our commitment to protect the freedom found in societies that promote unity, openness and inclusion,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“Spain, we grieve with you and denounce hate and violence in all of its forms.”

Canada will continue working with the international community to fight terrorism and build a world where everyone can feel safe and secure, he added.

Catalan civil protection authorities said 15 of the injured victims are in serious condition, 23 people suffered “less serious” injuries and 42 people received “slight” injuries. The injured are being treated at 15 healthcare facilities around the city.

Catalan authorities said two people have been arrested in relation with the attack.

Local police released a photo of a man identified as Driss Oubakir, who is alleged to have rented the van used to drive into pedestrians.

Police released this photo of a man alleged to have rented the van. He has been identified as Driss Oukabir.

The Al-Amaq News agency affiliated with the so-called Islamic State said the militant group has claimed the responsibility for the terrorist attack as retaliation for Spain’s participation in the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition in Iraq and Syria.

It was the deadliest attack in Spain since March 2004, when Islamist militants placed bombs on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people and wounding more than 1,800.

The Catalan regional government has declared three days of mourning in memory of the victims of the attack.

People flee from the scene after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, Spain, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. According to witnesses the white van swerved from side to side as it plowed into tourists and residents.
People flee from the scene after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, Spain, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. According to witnesses the white van swerved from side to side as it plowed into tourists and residents. © Giannis Papanikos

There are no reports so far of any Canadian casualties in the attack.

Global Affairs Canada officials urged Canadians to avoid the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona, monitor local media and follow the instructions of authorities.

Those who need emergency consular assistance can reach Canadian officials in Barcelona by dialing +34 93 270 3614 or email sos@international.gc.ca,

Officials also urged Canadians in Barcelona to let their friends and relatives know that they are safe.

A police officer gestures as he blocks a street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.
A police officer gestures as he blocks a street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. © Manu Fernandez

Messages of sympathy and condemnations of the attack have flowed in from all over the world.

Spain’s royal palace also condemned the terrorist attack.

“These are murderers, simply criminals who will not terrorize us,” the royal palace wrote on Twitter, without quoting King Felipe VI directly.

The palace also expressed its solidarity with the Catalan city.

“The whole of Spain is Barcelona. The Las Ramblas will once again belong to all of us,” the palace tweeted.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, PoliticsRCMP has intercepted 3,800 asylum seekers crossing illegally into Quebec since Aug. 1International, PoliticsOttawa will match over $21.3M donated by Canadians for famine reliefEclipse a partial experience for CanadaInternational, PoliticsDEVELOPING: Canada condemns Barcelona attackAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Health, History, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCNE, 'The Ex' opens tomorrow in TorontoEconomy, Environment, International, Science and Technology, SocietyCalgary light conversion observed from spaceYour choices, our promise!EnvironmentYou love whales? Read RCI's reports on themEnvironmentDiamond carrot harvested 13 years laterB.C. wildfire season worst ever

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine