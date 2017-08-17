DEVELOPING: Canada condemns Barcelona attack

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the terrorist attack in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona that killed least 13 people and injured 80 others Thursday afternoon after a van ploughed into crowds in the city’s famous Las Ramblas tourist area.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Trudeau offered his condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wished for a fast and full recovery to those injured.

“While we cannot ignore the outrage we feel, together we must renew our commitment to protect the freedom found in societies that promote unity, openness and inclusion,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“Spain, we grieve with you and denounce hate and violence in all of its forms.”

Canada will continue working with the international community to fight terrorism and build a world where everyone can feel safe and secure, he added.

Please read my full statement on the terrorist attack in Barcelona: https://t.co/q5wcfGFIl2 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 17, 2017

We are deeply saddened by the horrific terrorist attack in #Barcelona. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those affected. — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) August 17, 2017

Catalan civil protection authorities said 15 of the injured victims are in serious condition, 23 people suffered “less serious” injuries and 42 people received “slight” injuries. The injured are being treated at 15 healthcare facilities around the city.

Catalan authorities said two people have been arrested in relation with the attack.

“Our Home Affairs minister will continue to give information regarding the incident and the investigation. So far there have been 2 arrests” — Catalan Government (@catalangov) August 17, 2017

Local police released a photo of a man identified as Driss Oubakir, who is alleged to have rented the van used to drive into pedestrians.

The Al-Amaq News agency affiliated with the so-called Islamic State said the militant group has claimed the responsibility for the terrorist attack as retaliation for Spain’s participation in the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition in Iraq and Syria.

It was the deadliest attack in Spain since March 2004, when Islamist militants placed bombs on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people and wounding more than 1,800.

The Catalan regional government has declared three days of mourning in memory of the victims of the attack.

People flee from the scene after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district of Barcelona, Spain, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. According to witnesses the white van swerved from side to side as it plowed into tourists and residents. © Giannis Papanikos

There are no reports so far of any Canadian casualties in the attack.

Global Affairs Canada officials urged Canadians to avoid the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona, monitor local media and follow the instructions of authorities.

Those who need emergency consular assistance can reach Canadian officials in Barcelona by dialing +34 93 270 3614 or email sos@international.gc.ca,

Officials also urged Canadians in Barcelona to let their friends and relatives know that they are safe.

A police officer gestures as he blocks a street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. © Manu Fernandez

Messages of sympathy and condemnations of the attack have flowed in from all over the world.

Spain’s royal palace also condemned the terrorist attack.

“These are murderers, simply criminals who will not terrorize us,” the royal palace wrote on Twitter, without quoting King Felipe VI directly.

The palace also expressed its solidarity with the Catalan city.

“The whole of Spain is Barcelona. The Las Ramblas will once again belong to all of us,” the palace tweeted.