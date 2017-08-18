Canadians among injured in Barcelona attack: Catalan government

Canadians are among 126 people injured in a terrorist attack in Barcelona’s busiest tourist hotspot that also claimed the lives of 13 people on Thursday after a suspected Islamist militant drove a van into crowds, the Catalan regional government confirmed today.

Catalan Medical Emergency Services said the victims of the attack on Barcelona’s iconic Las Ramblas street include nationals of 34 countries.

“Our thoughts are with‎ the Canadians who were affected by the terrorist attack that occurred in Barcelona,” Adam Austen, the spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, said in an email statement sent to Radio Canada International.

“Global Affairs Canada is communicating with local authorities in order to gather additional information and we are in contact with the family members of the affected Canadian citizens in order to provide consular assistance.”

For privacy reasons, Canadian officials are not able to release any further details, Austen said.

Armed police officers patrol a street in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. © Manu Fernandez

Canadian citizens in the area requiring emergency consular assistance may contact the Consulate of Canada in Barcelona at +34 93 270 3614 or, or call the government’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre at +1 613 996 8885, Austen said. An email can also be sent to ‎sos@international.gc.ca.

Second attack

Another woman died in a separate attack early Friday in the seaside resort of Cambrils, 120 km south along the coast from Barcelona, when five men attempted to drive into tourists on the city’s seafront, police said.

Of the 130 people injured in both attacks, 17 were in a critical condition and 30 were serious, an emergency services spokesman said.

There are no reports of Canadian casualties in the second attack.

Spanish authorities said the two vehicle attacks — as well as an explosion earlier this week in a house elsewhere in Catalonia — were related and the work of a large terrorist group. Four people have been arrested amid an ongoing manhunt for the driver of the van used in the Barcelona attack.

Police officers walk near an overturned car onto a platform at the spot where terrorists were intercepted by police in Cambrils, Spain, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. © Emilio Morenatti

Experts from the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences of the Department of Justice are already working on the identification of the victims of the Barcelona attack, officials with Catalan government said.

Europe-wide manhunt

The manhunt for the suspect who carried out the attack in Barcelona continues, authorities said.

Police are looking for Moussa Oukabir, 18, who is suspected of using his brother’s documents to rent the van that mowed down people on the famous boulevard.

The Al-Amaq News agency affiliated with the so-called Islamic State said the militant group has claimed the responsibility for the terrorist attack as retaliation for Spain’s participation in the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition in Iraq and Syria.

It was the deadliest attack in Spain since March 2004, when Islamist militants placed bombs on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people and wounding more than 1,800.

A judicial source said investigators believed a cell of at least eight people, possibly 12, may have been involved in the Barcelona and Cambrils operations and that it had been planning to use gas canisters.

‘I am not afraid’

King Felipe of Spain, fourth from left, and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, third from left, join people gathered for a minute of silence in memory of the terrorist attacks victims in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. © Francisco Seco

Later on Friday, residents and tourists returned to Barcelona’s famous Las Ramblas promenade where hours earlier a white van had zigzagged at high speed through pedestrians and cyclists, leaving bodies and injured writhing in pain in its wake.

As Spain began three days of mourning, people laid flowers and lit candles in memory of the victims along the promenade. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Spain’s King Felipe visited Barcelona’s main square nearby to observe a minute’s silence.

Defiant crowds later chanted “I am not afraid” in Catalan.

With files from Reuters