People look at flags, messages and candles placed after van attack that killed at least 13, in central Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.

People look at flags, messages and candles placed after van attack that killed at least 13, in central Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.
Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez

Canadians among injured in Barcelona attack: Catalan government

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 18 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canadians are among 126 people injured in a terrorist attack in Barcelona’s busiest tourist hotspot that also claimed the lives of 13 people on Thursday after a suspected Islamist militant drove a van into crowds, the Catalan regional government confirmed today.

Catalan Medical Emergency Services said the victims of the attack on Barcelona’s iconic Las Ramblas street include nationals of 34 countries.

“Our thoughts are with‎ the Canadians who were affected by the terrorist attack that occurred in Barcelona,” Adam Austen, the spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, said in an email statement sent to Radio Canada International.

“Global Affairs Canada is communicating with local authorities in order to gather additional information and we are in contact with the family members of the affected Canadian citizens in order to provide consular assistance.”

For privacy reasons, Canadian officials are not able to release any further details, Austen said.

Armed police officers patrol a street in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.
Armed police officers patrol a street in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. © Manu Fernandez

Canadian citizens in the area requiring emergency consular assistance may contact the Consulate of Canada in Barcelona at +34 93 270 3614 or, or call the government’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre at +1 613 996 8885, Austen said. An email can also be sent to ‎sos@international.gc.ca.

Second attack

Another woman died in a separate attack early Friday in the seaside resort of Cambrils, 120 km south along the coast from Barcelona, when five men attempted to drive into tourists on the city’s seafront, police said.

Of the 130 people injured in both attacks, 17 were in a critical condition and 30 were serious, an emergency services spokesman said.

There are no reports of Canadian casualties in the second attack.

Spanish authorities said the two vehicle attacks — as well as an explosion earlier this week in a house elsewhere in Catalonia — were related and the work of a large terrorist group. Four people have been arrested amid an ongoing manhunt for the driver of the van used in the Barcelona attack.

Police officers walk near an overturned car onto a platform at the spot where terrorists were intercepted by police in Cambrils, Spain, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.
Police officers walk near an overturned car onto a platform at the spot where terrorists were intercepted by police in Cambrils, Spain, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. © Emilio Morenatti

Experts from the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences of the Department of Justice are already working on the identification of the victims of the Barcelona attack, officials with Catalan government said.

Europe-wide manhunt

The manhunt for the suspect who carried out the attack in Barcelona continues, authorities said.

Police are looking for Moussa Oukabir, 18, who is suspected of using his brother’s documents to rent the van that mowed down people on the famous boulevard.

The Al-Amaq News agency affiliated with the so-called Islamic State said the militant group has claimed the responsibility for the terrorist attack as retaliation for Spain’s participation in the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition in Iraq and Syria.

It was the deadliest attack in Spain since March 2004, when Islamist militants placed bombs on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people and wounding more than 1,800.

A judicial source said investigators believed a cell of at least eight people, possibly 12, may have been involved in the Barcelona and Cambrils operations and that it had been planning to use gas canisters.

‘I am not afraid’
King Felipe of Spain, fourth from left, and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, third from left, join people gathered for a minute of silence in memory of the terrorist attacks victims in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.
King Felipe of Spain, fourth from left, and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, third from left, join people gathered for a minute of silence in memory of the terrorist attacks victims in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. © Francisco Seco

Later on Friday, residents and tourists returned to Barcelona’s famous Las Ramblas promenade where hours earlier a white van had zigzagged at high speed through pedestrians and cyclists, leaving bodies and injured writhing in pain in its wake.

As Spain began three days of mourning, people laid flowers and lit candles in memory of the victims along the promenade. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Spain’s King Felipe visited Barcelona’s main square nearby to observe a minute’s silence.

Defiant crowds later chanted “I am not afraid” in Catalan.

With files from Reuters

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
InternationalCanadians among injured in Barcelona attack: Catalan governmentLifestyle, Work & LabourWork from home likely to increaseCanada's annual inflation rate rises to 1.2% in JulyImmigration & Refuge, PoliticsRCMP has intercepted 3,800 asylum seekers crossing illegally into Quebec since Aug. 1International, PoliticsOttawa will match over $21.3M donated by Canadians for famine reliefEclipse a partial experience for CanadaInternational, PoliticsCanada condemns Barcelona attackAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Health, History, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCNE, 'The Ex' opens tomorrow in TorontoEconomy, Environment, International, Science and Technology, SocietyCalgary light conversion observed from spaceYour choices, our promise!

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine