A wildfire is seen from a Canadian Forces Chinook helicopter as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau views areas affected by wildfire near Williams Lake, B.C., on Monday July 31, 2017. British Columbia is facing its worst wildfire season as flames scorch more than one million hectares of land and costs rise to deal with the devastation.

A wildfire is seen from a Canadian Forces Chinook helicopter as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau views areas affected by wildfire near Williams Lake, B.C., on Monday July 31, 2017. British Columbia is facing its worst wildfire season as flames scorch more than one million hectares of land and costs rise to deal with the devastation.
Photo Credit: PC / DARRYL DYCK

Fire crews battle largest wildfire in British Columbia’s history

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 22 August, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

More than 400 firefighters are battling to contain the largest recorded wildfire in British Columbia’s history burning in the province’s rugged interior.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kevin Skrepnek, chief information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service, said 19 fires have merged on the Chilcotin Plateau, creating a single fire that’s estimated to be more than 4,600 square kilometres in size.

Previously, the largest recorded B.C. wildfire was a 2,200 square kilometre blaze that burned in the northeastern part of the province in 1958.

There are 135 fires burning throughout the province, including seven new ones Skrepnek said.

It’s been the worst fire season in B.C.’s history, with 1,064 fires scorching over 1 million hectares of forest (10,000 square kilometres) since April 1st. The province has spent $351.1 million fighting the fires, Skrepnek said.

Source: B.C. Wildfire Service

More than 3,700 people are engaged in fighting the wildfires throughout the province, including 700 firefighters from outside of B.C. Officials have also deployed 177 aircraft – helicopters and airplanes – to help the ground crews fight the wildfires.

Emergency Management B.C. says 3,800 people remain displaced by the fires and nearly 10,000 more have been warned that they may need to leave on a moment’s notice.

Skrepnek says crews fighting flames in the southern part of the province are getting help from a high pressure system that brought with it relatively calm weather and seasonal temperatures. However, unsettled conditions are expected to return later this week, bringing wind and possible lightning as a cold front moves across the province, Skrepnek said.

“We could see potentially these fires flare up if we see a dry cold front with wind and lightning,” Skrepnek said. “But it could also bring showers with it.”

Calmer conditions are expected to return next week, he said.

With files from The Canadian Press

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Environment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Fire crews battle largest wildfire in British Columbia’s history
  1. Ian Simpson says:
    22 August 2017 at 17 h 44 min

    BC Fire maps are next to useless in keeping us informed as to the size and behaviour of this year’s fires. The idea that BC Wildfire does not share the data that they have on a fire on a scalable map that integrates layers for; Fire Perimeter, Fire activity, Regional district evacuations, areas burnt and surrounding fuel loads (and more).

    BCFS needs to explain why they choose not to make public the plethora of high quality GIS information that they use. Regional Districts already use scalable maps to inform the public on evacuations.

    The following link is just one example;

    https://fsapps.nwcg.gov/afm/googleearth.php?sensor=modis&extent=canada

    It uses a KML overlay to give current and historical USDA satellite gathered fire activity on Google Earth.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Military, PoliticsDespite expected U.S. troop hike, no victory in sight to Afghan war: expertImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyLanguages spoken in Canada: slow but steady changeScience and TechnologyNew research may help prevent potholesEnvironment, Health, International, Science and TechnologyA new step towards beating the Zika virusLifestyleHow young is too young for a smartphone?Environment, SocietyFire crews battle largest wildfire in British Columbia’s historyHistory, SocietyMisplaced outrage over swastikaEnvironment, Science and TechnologyPermafrost melting faster, feeding climate change: studyImmigration & Refuge, PoliticsIs Ottawa’s tougher immigration message bearing fruit?International, MilitaryCanadian fighter jets deploy in Romania for NATO mission

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine