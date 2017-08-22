Potholes proliferate particularly during the repeating freeze and thaw cycles that occur every spring.

Photo Credit: Sylvain Charest/CBC/file

New research may help prevent potholes

Tuesday 22 August, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Potholes are ubiquitous in Canada. The city of Montreal alone fixes about 50,000 holes in the road every year. It’s estimated about 20.6 per cent of Canadian roads are in poor or very poor condition. Part of the blame is laid on extreme temperatures which cause asphalt to heave and on the heavy equipment used to clear snow off the streets.

Regardless of the cause, researchers at Concordia University in Montreal say preventative maintenance could drastically reduce potholes and the have developed a new system which can gauge when and where such maintenance is needed.

Potholes can cause flat tires, damage rims and suspensions.
Potholes can cause flat tires, damage rims and suspensions. © Ryan Gibson/CBC/file

Wide range of factors considered

Current models only take into account the age of a road or its current conditions to determine when work is needed. The Concordia model combines a wide range of factors including age, climate and average daily use.

Researchers say performing minor repairs and preventative maintenance would enable cities to save as much as 10 times the cost of major rehabilitation or reconstruction. They note that the cost of repairing existing roads far exceeds the money the federal government has set aside for infrastructure.

Weary motorists, truck drivers and cyclists would be grateful for anything that could improve the condition of roads.

One comment on “New research may help prevent potholes
  1. Rene Albert says:
    22 August 2017 at 18 h 26 min

    Funny how its just as cold in the New England States (Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, etc.), yet their highways are in much greater conditions than ours.

    Granted cold plays a role in road conditions, but I (and a whole lot of people) think the real problem in Canada is that our construction standards are inadequate. Either that, or construction and materials standards are not respected by the contractors… Based on the major scandal with engineering firms and some major contractors in recent years in Quebec, I am led to think the latter is the main culprit…

International, Military, PoliticsDespite expected U.S. troop hike, no victory in sight to Afghan war: expertImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyLanguages spoken in Canada: slow but steady changeScience and TechnologyNew research may help prevent potholesEnvironment, Health, International, Science and TechnologyA new step towards beating the Zika virusLifestyleHow young is too young for a smartphone?Environment, SocietyFire crews battle largest wildfire in British Columbia's historyHistory, SocietyMisplaced outrage over swastikaEnvironment, Science and TechnologyPermafrost melting faster, feeding climate change: studyImmigration & Refuge, PoliticsIs Ottawa's tougher immigration message bearing fruit?International, MilitaryCanadian fighter jets deploy in Romania for NATO mission

