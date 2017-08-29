Originally a 12 nation deal, TPP talks continue nonetheless even though the major player, the U.S. backed out.

Originally a 12-nation deal, TPP talks continue nonetheless even though the major player, the U.S. backed out.
Photo Credit: CBC

TPP free trade: opposition from Canadians?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 29 August, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

TPP talks continue this week in Australia

As the Canadian government continued it’s process of free trade talks known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, it had embarked on a public consultation process.   Part of that involved an ability for citizens to express their thoughts on the deal to the government agency known as Global Affairs Canada.

Perhaps to their surprise, thousands of Canadians responded via email, virtually all of the emails expressing concern or opposition to the deal. Much of this came as a result of information campaigns by OpenMedia and the Council of Canadians.

Sujata Dey is Trade Campaigner for the Council, a non-profit democracy and environmental advocacy group.

Listen
Sujata Dey, Trade Campaigner, Council of Canadians
Sujata Dey, Trade Campaigner, Council of Canadians © supplied

According to Global Affairs documents obtained by the Council of Canadians through an Access to Information request, over 18,000 emails were received by the government agency. The agency counts 1,365 submissions not connected with the OpenMedia or Council information campaigns.

Of those emails  only 2 expressed support for the deal.

Dey expresses some surprise at the government numbers saying their figures show over 26,000 emails sent as a result of their campaign alone.

Begun under the former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, the TPP negotiations have continued under Canada’s current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shown here with then Trade Minister, now Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, right, during a meeting of Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) leaders at the APEC summit in Lima Nov 2016
Begun under the former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, the TPP negotiations have continued under Canada’s current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shown here with then Trade Minister, now Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, right, during a meeting of Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) leaders at the APEC summit in Lima Nov 2016 . © Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Of those 1,365 “other” emails the government was interested in, concern was expressed over issues like the international dispute settlement mechanism,  intellectual property, sovereignty and corporate power, environment, food safety, public consultation and others.

While some economists have said the TPP is a good economic deal, in a March 2016 interview with CBC, Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz of Columbia University said it may the the worst trade deal negotiated saying Canada should insist on reworking things like the dispute mechanism.
While some economists have said the TPP is a good economic deal, in a March 2016 interview with CBC, Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz of Columbia University said it may the the worst trade deal negotiated saying Canada should insist on reworking things like the dispute mechanism. © CBC

TPP not dead at all

When the U.S said it would pull out of the TPP talks, most people may be excused for thinking the deal was dead. That was not the case. Canada and the other nations continue to negotiate, but in extreme secrecy and are going on this week somewhere in Sydney Australia.

Trade ministers meeting in Maui in 2015 to discuss the Trans Pacific Partnership Deal. Many people thought the deal would die when the U.S withdrew, Not so. Talks continue this week.
Trade ministers meeting in Maui in 2015 to discuss the Trans Pacific Partnership Deal. Many people thought the deal would die when the U.S withdrew, Not so. Talks continue this week. © Marco Garcia/Reuters

This secrecy is another aspect of the free trade talks often cited by critics of such deals.

Dey says while virtually no information is given to the public or media, business and corporate interests do have access to the talks and to negotiating information. A poll by the firm Angus Reid in early 2016 showed 49 per cent of Canadians saying they didn’t know enough about the deal to form an opinion for or against.

Jerry Dias, head of UNIFOR one of Canada’s biggest trade unions has said publicly that NAFTA has been a disaster for Canadian workers, and the TPP would be as well
Jerry Dias, head of UNIFOR one of Canada’s biggest trade unions has said publicly that NAFTA has been a disaster for Canadian workers, and the TPP would be as well © Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

As to the negotiations , the Council of Canadians released a statement this week saying in part,

“It all very well to consult Canadians about an agreement, but it’s extremely cynical to then ignore everything that people have said to you. No wonder people are so exasperated with trade agreements,” said Maude Barlow, honorary chairperson of the Council of Canadians. “What is concerning is that from media reports, negotiations are heading towards minimal changes to the U.S-led TPP 1.0. So, we will be getting all the things that led people to reject the deal in the first place: lost jobs, higher drug prices, and corporate courts, but with no further access to the U.S. market. The Trudeau government needs to clearly oppose the TPP, not support further secret negotiating rounds.”

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society, Work & Labour

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “TPP free trade: opposition from Canadians?
  1. James Vandenblink says:
    29 August 2017 at 21 h 01 min

    I agree with Donald Trump on this (AND ONLY THIS) issue.
    Free trade is bad, not only for the U.S., but for Canada as well.
    We will hand over sovereignty to corporate lawyers.
    Canada will lose many more jobs and we will be paying
    for all the fines imposed!

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, International, LifestyleLiloo Alim is leaving the building: Four Seasons Concierge departsAnimals, History, International, Science and TechnologyAnother (ancient) giant comes back to ManitobaEconomy, InternationalAirbnb comes to "landmark" agreement with QuebecInternational, PoliticsHilary Clinton book tour coming to CanadaLifestyleCanadian company ‘brings body diversity’ to New York runwaysEconomy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society, Work & LabourTPP free trade: opposition from Canadians?SocietyBombardier shut out of New York subway deal due to delaysEnvironment, International, SocietyLessons for all to learn from Hurricane HarveyEconomy, History, International, Science and TechnologyQuietly celebrating a legend: DHC-2 BeaverArts and Entertainment, Education, History, International, Politics'I Am Not Your Negro' screens in Montreal under the stars

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine