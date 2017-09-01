Eid al-Adha event draws Prime Minister Trudeau

Eid al-Adha is being celebrated around the world today and in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the celebrations in the prairie province of Saskatchewan.

Trudeau addressed the crowd of over 9,000 people at the city of Saskatoon‘s Eid al-Adha ceremonies, along with Labour Minister Patricia Hajdu.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears Ramadan-themed socks at a Faith and Pride church service in Toronto, Sunday, June 25, 2017. © CP / Mark Blinch

Eid al-Adha is the occasion marking the end of the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, a journey Muslims are obliged to take once in their lives.

“Eid Mubarak!”

It’s also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Festival of Sacrifice as it commemorates Ibrahim’s (Abraham) willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

The Prime Minister spoke of the Canadian values of inclusion and diversity, and need to fight against racism, hatred and Islamophobia.

In a video message that has gone viral Trudeau said this “is an opportunity for us all to reflect on the important contributions the Muslim community has made to build the diverse, strong and inclusive country that we all call home.”

He also said it is a time to reflect on lessons of sacrifice and charity, and to appreciate life’s many blessings.

“To mark this special occasion, Muslims will gather with family and friends to attend morning prayers, share celebratory meals, exchange gifts and greetings, and give to those in need.” Justin Trudeau said, and then wished everyone, “Eid Mubarak!”