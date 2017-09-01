A clothing mannequin in a Canadian store. A UBC study says *perfect looking* mannequins can actually turn some consumers off the clothing the mannequins are supposed to promote.

A clothing mannequin in a Canadian store. A UBC study says *perfect looking* mannequins can actually turn some consumers off the clothing the mannequins are supposed to promote.
Photo Credit: Canadian Press

Mannequins perfect bodies: bad for clothing sales?

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 1 September, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

When shopping for clothes, you’ll see examples of various styles draped onto mannequins.  It’s a time honoured practice, but in recent years, those female mannequins have become idealized, with perfect busts, thin waists, and long slender legs while male mannequins  for example often have chiselled six pack abdomens and both with classically shaped smooth skinned heads and hair styles of young adults.

A new study from the University of British Columbia says those mannequins are putting people off.

Perfect mannequins, and others that are far too thin have come under criticism for promoting unreatlistic body image. The UBC study shows they may even be hurting sales of the clothes they want to promote
Perfect mannequins, and others that are far too thin have come under criticism for promoting unreatlistic body image. The UBC study shows they may even be hurting sales of the clothes they want to promote © Rajanish Kakade/Associated Press

The study says real people with lower self esteem can be intimidated by the mannequins and the clothes. They

‘“When that mannequin is an example of perfection, it reminds people who are vulnerable that they don’t measure up,” said UBC Sauder professor and study co-author Darren Dahl in a UBC press release. “The problem is the beauty ideal that mannequins represent. When people feel they don’t meet that ideal, their view of the product dims as well.”

The study called, “ Standards of Beauty- the impact of mannequins in the retail industry”, was ublished in the Journal of Consumer Research, and  co-authored by University of Alberta marketing professor Jennifer Argo. (abstract HERE)

A store in Sweden has been using some mannequins that aren’t super slim.
A store in Sweden has been using some mannequins that aren’t super slim. © Rebecka Silverkroon

For the study , subjects were asked about their own level of “appearance self-esteem” and then asked to evaluate clothing like bikinis or dresses on the mannequins.

Part of the study then involved toning the mannequins beauty down a bit by taking away a wig if there was one or removing the head entirely. The result was a lessening of the negative reaction to the clothing.

Also when “modeling” items not readily associated with appearance, such as umbrellas, the negative reaction disappeared.

The authors note there has been little study of mannequins effect on consumer buying in the $3 billion dollar clothing industry.

They suggest that retailers may want to use half-mannequins which they say are “less threatening” to people who don’t have perfect bodies, or who are self-conscious about their body image.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Mannequins perfect bodies: bad for clothing sales?
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    2 September 2017 at 2 h 13 min

    Perfect ‘mannequin’ body contours, or normal down to earth ones. No wonder some youngsters suffer from anorexia nervosa as they try to over-slim.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, SocietyCentral bankers meet again in Jackson Hole, WyomingInternational, Science and TechnologyCanadian university creates winning electric motorcycleEnvironmentLNG projects would make climate targets virtually unattainable: reportEconomy, International, LifestyleCanadian economy doing well but gas prices soaringImmigration & Refuge, International, SportsDenis Shapovalov gets easy win at U.S. OpenArts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyMannequins perfect bodies: bad for clothing sales?Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyEid al-Adha event draws Prime Minister TrudeauEnvironment, SocietyClimate change causing severe weather events, says Insurance BureauEducationOntario plans to create a French universityImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyAsylum seekers: Canadians getting generosity fatigue?

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine