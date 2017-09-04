Canada sends relief supplies for children to Texas

A Canadian Air Force Hercules airplane delivered relief supplies like baby formula, blankets and cribs to Texas to help in the recovery from Hurricane Harvey. About 750,000 people were ordered to leave their homes and another 1.1 million are under a voluntary evacuation order along the Gulf Coast.

Members of 8 Wing Trenton prepared supplies for hurricane relief in Texas as they do for disaster assistance missions throughout the world. © CBC

In a news release, Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said “Like all good neighbours, Canada and the United States are there for each other in times of crisis.”

The Hercules aircraft is said to be well-suited to disaster relief operations and humanitarian missions. It flew from 8 Wing Trenton in the province of Ontario which also delivers supplies, troops and equipment to relief efforts around the world and supplies Canadian Forces Station Alert in Canada’s high Arctic.