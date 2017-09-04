Canada’s Hercules aircraft is well suited to disaster relief and can be used to deliver supplies, trips and equipment.

Canada's Hercules aircraft is well suited to disaster relief and can be used to deliver supplies, trips and equipment.
Photo Credit: CBC

Canada sends relief supplies for children to Texas

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 4 September, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

A Canadian Air Force Hercules airplane delivered relief supplies like baby formula, blankets and cribs to Texas to help in the recovery from Hurricane Harvey. About 750,000 people were ordered to leave their homes and another 1.1 million are under a voluntary evacuation order along the Gulf Coast.

Members of 8 Wing Trenton prepared supplies for hurricane relief in Texas as they do for disaster assistance missions throughout the world.
Members of 8 Wing Trenton prepared supplies for hurricane relief in Texas as they do for disaster assistance missions throughout the world. © CBC

In a news release, Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said “Like all good neighbours, Canada and the United States are there for each other in times of crisis.”

The Hercules aircraft is said to be well-suited to disaster relief operations and humanitarian missions. It flew from 8 Wing Trenton in the province of Ontario which also delivers supplies, troops and equipment to relief efforts around the world and supplies Canadian Forces Station Alert in Canada’s high Arctic.

One comment on "Canada sends relief supplies for children to Texas"
  Peter Ashcroft says:
    5 September 2017 at 2 h 06 min

    The comparison between the relief demand of Houston Texans and Indians and Pakistanis following weather extremes in these two parts of the world. South Asian monsoon extremes are more prevalent, and do not always hit the world's headlines.

    Reply
