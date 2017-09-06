Many Canadians do not have enough savings for emergencies or retirement, according to an online survey.

Many Canadians do not have enough savings for emergencies or retirement, according to an online survey.
Photo Credit: CBC

Many Canadian workers spend all of or more than their pay

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 6 September, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

An online survey has found that 47 per cent of working Canadians would find it difficult to meet their financial obligations if their pay cheque were delayed by one week. It’s worse among younger workers. Of those in their 40s, 51 per cent would have a hard time and of those in their 30s, 55 per cent would.

Buying a house incurs major debt which respondents say is difficult to manage.
Buying a house incurs major debt which respondents say is difficult to manage. © Aaron Harris/Reuters

Managing debt is proving difficult for many

Much of this has to do with debt be it related to credit cards, lines of credit, car loans or mortgages, and mortgage debt has now outstripped credit card debt as the most difficult one to manage. This is particularly true in large cities like Vancouver and Toronto where the price of homes has shot up dramatically in recent years and mortgages are large. Of the 4,766 people polled, 35 per cent said they felt overwhelmed by their debts.

These are among several disturbing findings in the latest of eight annual surveys conducted by the Canadian Payroll Association. “One of the more troubling statistics that we found is that 75 per cent of Canadians are not even able to meet 25 per cent of their retirement goal savings,” says Steven Van Alstine, vice-president of education at the association.

Many Canadians say they will have to delay retirement.
Many Canadians say they will have to delay retirement. © CBC

Many have to delay retirement

“So, what that means is, as they approach retirement, those goals are farther away and what we’re finding is that people are having to work later. So, that retirement age which was at one point 57 when we first started the survey is being pushed further out…to 61 now.”

Listen

Van Alstine says the results suggest people should look at where they are spending their money and start saving for emergencies and retirement. The survey found one quarter of workers could not come up with $2,000 in the event of an emergency. He recommends people “pay themselves first” by taking advantage of payroll tools that allow amounts to be taken off their paychecks at the source and saved.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Lifestyle

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Many Canadian workers spend all of or more than their pay
  1. Nora T Peach says:
    6 September 2017 at 20 h 41 min

    In other news today, the Canadian economy is doing so well that the interest rate has been increased by the Bank of Canada and yet this article seems to be saying that Canadians are in debt and having trouble paying their obligatory expenses every month. There seems to be a disconnect between the GDP and the reality among ordinary Canadians. Who will benefit from the increased interest rate?!?

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Politics, SocietyBank of Canada raises interest rate for second timeEconomy, Lifestyle, SocietyA little cooling in Canada’s hottest housing marketEnvironment, International, SocietyIrma has Canadian airlines focusing on the CaribbeanEducationCollege and university tuition fees are up in CanadaInternational, Military, PoliticsFormer Canadian diplomat speaks about the N Korea situation.Economy, LifestyleMany Canadian workers spend all of or more than their payArts and Entertainment, Education, History, Science and Technology, SocietyPreserving another piece of Canada’s vanishing railway historyInternational, Society, SportsWomen hockey players to be paid for the first timeAnimals, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyHorse collapse increases demand to ban caleches in MontrealAnimals, Environment, Science and TechnologyAntidepressants accumulating in fish brains: study

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine