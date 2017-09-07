Guysborough County says the historic cable station building was unsafe and had to be demolished. The end came on Tuesday of this week.

Guysborough County says the historic cable station building near Canso, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia was unsafe and had to be demolished. The end came on Tuesday of this week.
Photo Credit: Municipality of of the County of Guysborough

….Gone.  Communications historic, heritage building torn down

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 7 September, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

It was a 10 year effort to save the Commercial Cable Building in Cape Breton, but it’s gone now forever.

The building was erected in 1888 and an entire company community, Hazel Hill, was built around it for the employees and their families.

At the time and for years afterward, it was one of the world’s “high-tech” centres.

The derelict Commercial Cable Building in 2013. Although it looks solid, engineers were concerned at the time, and this summer declared in unsafe and not restorable.
The derelict Commercial Cable Building in 2013. Although it looks solid, engineers were concerned at the time, and this summer declared in unsafe and not restorable. © Shawn Forrest14- wikicommons

The centre handled thousands of telegrammes back and forth across the Atlantic between Europe and the North American continent ranging from happy birthday notices, to news of the Titanic disastic,  to war announcements, many tragic,  to important notes on business affairs and so on.

By 1966, telegrammes were outdated and the building closed and sold.

The 1914 Western Union Cable building in N Sydey, Cape Breton was torn down in August 2016.
Another historic building, the 1914 Western Union Cable building in N Sydney, Cape Breton was torn down in August 2016. © North Sydney Historical Museum)

Efforts by a local community group to save and restore it, eventually had to give up.  The building was condemned as being unsafe this summer, and its fate sealed.

The end came on Tuesday of this week.

The foundation remains with the hope that it may serve as the basis for a future building on the site.

It is not the only historic communications building to be lost on Cape Breton.

In 2016, the  old Western Union cable building in North Sydney, which opened in 1914, was torn down for much the same reasons.

The thick walls and copper roof of the old Western Union building were also no match for the power shovels last year
The thick walls and copper roof of the old Western Union building were also no match for the power shovels last year © George Mortimer/CBC

According to Canada’s National Trust, over 20 per cent of the country’s historic buildings have been lost in the last 30 years.

Additional information-sources

Rcinet: Aug 25/17: Going, going….

CBC: S Bradley: Aug 15/16 Old Western Union building gone

National Trust Canada: list of worst losses heritage buildings

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in History, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “….Gone.  Communications historic, heritage building torn down
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    8 September 2017 at 2 h 15 min

    When a new building is placed on this site, it needs a plaque recording the old transatlantic telegraph station that was standing there.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
EnvironmentEnvironmental groups call on Arctic cruise industry to reduce pollutionEducationTalking about education: read RCI’s reports on learning in CanadaImmigration & RefugeOverwhelming number of Canadians wanted to help Syrian refugeesHistory, Society….Gone.  Communications historic, heritage building torn downEconomy, Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyCould U.S.policy cause a wave of immigration and asylum claims in Canada?Education, HealthProject aims to teach students to better manage mental healthEconomy, International, Military, Politics, Science and TechnologyTrade wars and fighter jetsArts and EntertainmentCanadian actor Donald Sutherland to get an OscarEconomy, Politics, SocietyBank of Canada raises interest rate for second timeEconomy, Lifestyle, SocietyA little cooling in Canada’s hottest housing market

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine