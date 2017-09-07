he F-35 fighter jet is designed to replace the country’s aging fleet of CF-18s Hornets, but Canadian procurement has been mired in controversy since 2010. Now a trade dispute is putting a sotp gap purchase of Super Hornets in jeopardy as wel.

The F-35 fighter jet is designed to replace the country’s ageing fleet of CF-18 Hornets, but Canadian procurement has been mired in controversy since 2010. Now a trade dispute is putting a stop-gap purchase of Super Hornets in jeopardy as well.
Photo Credit: Samuel King Jr./U.S. Air Force

Trade wars and fighter jets

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 7 September, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

Gently used fighter jets for sale to good home

Act-5: In which Canada courts Australia to make the U.S jealous

The Players: manufacturers: Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed-Martin, McDonnell-Douglas

The Countries:  the U.S, Canada, Australia

In the world of international trade, buying military hardware is a really big deal, and fiercely competitive.

For decades, Canada’s procurement of any type of military hardware has been mired in various degrees of controversy. One such controversy that has been going on for years now is the replacement for Canada’s ageing fleet of Cf-18 Hornet fighter jets.

Canada’s fleet of CF-18A/B’s are ageing and replacement was set for this year. That’s not going to happen, and the fleet may possibly be extended even to 2025.
Canada’s fleet of CF-18A/B’s are ageing and replacement was set for this year. That’s not going to happen, and the fleet may possibly be extended even to 2025. © Canadian Forces

Originally, the Lockheed-Martin F-35  was chosen by the former Conservative government in 2010 to be the new replacement for the now 40 year old F-18 design. Millions of Canadian dollars had already been invested into the F-35 development programme.  This only added to the the ensuing controversy over the “single source” procurement , i.e., not through a bidding process.

Not only a controversy domestically, but internationally as well as that single source procurement also upset other manufacturers like Boeing, and Dassault of France and others who felt they were shut out of the bidding and potentially lucrative contract.

The Boeing Super Hornet, looks similar to the Hornet but in essence is a different plane bigger, stronger, more fuel capacity, more weapons capability, and upgraded technology.
The Boeing Super Hornet, looks similar to the McDonnell-Douglas Hornet but in essence is a different plane bigger, stronger, more fuel capacity, more weapons capability, and upgraded technology. Canada was to buy 18 Boeing planes, but that’s now in doubt due to a trade dispute involving Bombardier © Boeing

Then a new Liberal government was elected, partly because of the controversy over the F-35 programme and by sayings aid they would cancel the costly F-35 and seek a less expensive option, adding that a proper bidding process for a fleet replacement would be organized.

With several CF-18’s being used extensively in missions overseas, the Liberals then announced that Canada would buy some 18 of the newer Boeing Super Hornets F-18E/F as a stop-gap replacement of the oldest CF-18s until a final decision was made on which jet would be the fleet replacement. They then added, in spite of their own criticism of the F-35’s capabilities during the Conservative effort to get the plane, that in spite of the previous controversy the F-35 would nevertheless be allowed to enter the eventual fleet replacement competition.

In April of this year, Boeing-which also makes passenger jets, launched a trade complaint against Canada’s Bombardier jetmaker claiming unfair competition practices due to Canadian government subsidies. This is even though the Bombardier C-series doesn’t directly threaten Boeing’s passenger models.

Boeing’s trade complaint followed a deal struck between Alain Bellemare, left, president and CEO of Bombardier, and Ed Bastian, right, CEO of Delta Air Lines, for 75 CS100 aircraft last year.
Boeing’s trade complaint followed a deal struck between Alain Bellemare, left, president and CEO of Bombardier, and Ed Bastian, right, CEO of Delta Air Lines, for 75 CS100 aircraft last year. © Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press

“We had identified that the Super Hornets could potentially fill that gap, but … Boeing has not been a partner, especially when it comes to dealing with our aerospace sector, so we are looking at other options”. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan  Wed. Sept 6/17

The federal government said if Boeing doesn’t back down, it would cancel the Super Hornet deal.  Boeing refused to back down saying Bombardier could potentially grow to in fact become a rival in the same process that has led Airbus to become a major competitor, and as such could harm the company when looking at “the bigger picture”.

U.S. aerospace giant Boeing is not backing down in its trade complaint over Montreal-based Bombardier’s C-series passenger jets, which Boeing says are unfairly subsidized. (Ints Kalnins/Reuters
U.S. aerospace giant Boeing is not backing down in its trade complaint over Montreal-based Bombardier’s C-series passenger jets, which Boeing says are unfairly subsidised. © Ints Kalnins/Reuters

Now comes the next act, with Australia and maybe Kuwait in the wings.

In the meantime, Australia, which has signed on the F-35 programme, had itself bought two-dozen Super Hornets as a stop-gap measure.

It recently announced that it planned to sell some of its F/A-18s as the F-35’s come online.

In light of Canada’s threat in retaliation to Boeing that it might not buy the 18 Boeing Super Hornets,  comes news that Canadian officials had been sent to Australia to talk about buying their used Hornets.

Officials say it would be a far cheaper option than buying the new Super Hornets as the Australian F/A-18 is very similar to Canada’s current Cf-18’s.

Kuwait is also selling off F-18 Hornets as they are replaced by the Super Hornet, and other countries as well have used fighters on the market as they pick up F-35’s.

Canada was originally seeking to replace its fighter fleet with the F-35’s starting this year because the Hornet programme was phased out meaning parts could become scarce. With news the U.S Navy, may be extending its fleet of F/A18’s up to 2025, that means parts would not be so difficult and expensive to come by, meaning that Canada also could extend the life of its CF-18’s.

Chief of the Defence Staff Tom Lawson (centre) walks past two F-18 fighter jets as he talks with fellow members of the Canadian Forces at Camp Patrice Vincent in Kuwait on Sunday, May 3, 2015. Three retired air force generals say buying used fighter jets from Australia is a much better plan for Canada than purchasing new Super Hornets from Boeing.
(Then) Chief of the Defence Staff Tom Lawson (centre) walks past two F-18 fighter jets as he talks with fellow members of the Canadian Forces at Camp Patrice Vincent in Kuwait on Sunday, May 3, 2015. Three retired air force generals (including Lawson) say buying used fighter jets from Australia is a much better plan for Canada than purchasing new Super Hornets from Boeing. © THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Act 6

The next phase is expected on or around Septembere 25 when the U.S. Commerce Department tables its findings into the Boeing complaint the Bombardier was selling its CSeries jets at unfairly low prices due to federal and Quebec provincial subsidies.

The Super Hornets are built in Missouri and in a recent phone call to the Governor there, Canada’s Prime Minister pointed out that Boeing itself receives billions of dollars in government subsidies.

Boeing, the Canadian government, and Missouri are all trading figures on how much each depends on the other in terms of jobs and economic benefits and trying to outdo each other on who would lose more in a dispute.

(Note: various reports indicate Canada was looking at Australian Hornets while others say Super Hornets- a somewhat different plane. Australian Hornets would seem to be the likely subject given their similarity to the CF18 A/B’s)

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Military, Politics, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Trade wars and fighter jets
  1. Victor Craft says:
    7 September 2017 at 18 h 55 min

    Given the environment fighter aircraft perform in, i.e. high G manoeuvres, high airframe hours and cycles, it would seem imprudent to purchase an aircraft that while similar in design, is not the same as the CF-18. Additionally, they were delivered to the RAAF at the same time as CF-18’s were being delivered to Canada. How does buying a used car the same age and mileage as the one you want to replace make any sense? Another thought is that if Boeing is going to play trade war with Canada, does is make sense to jeopardize the ability to get spares and support from that manufacturer? Perhaps it is time to revisit the idea of a new Arrow or some other platform that is indigenous to Canada. It would spark the industry and might even find overseas buyers.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
EducationTalking about education: read RCI’s reports on learning in CanadaImmigration & RefugeOverwhelming number of Canadians wanted to help Syrian refugeesHistory, Society….Gone.  Communications historic, heritage building torn downEconomy, Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyCould U.S.policy cause a wave of immigration and asylum claims in Canada?Education, HealthProject aims to teach students to better manage mental healthEconomy, International, Military, Politics, Science and TechnologyTrade wars and fighter jetsArts and EntertainmentCanadian actor Donald Sutherland to get an OscarEconomy, Politics, SocietyBank of Canada raises interest rate for second timeEconomy, Lifestyle, SocietyA little cooling in Canada’s hottest housing marketEnvironment, International, SocietyIrma has Canadian airlines focusing on the Caribbean

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine