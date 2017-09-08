Fusion Festival in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia

Fusion is the word that brings together the several immigrant communities and long-time residents of Pictou County, Nova Scotia.

New Glasgow, the small city at the centre of it all, is a kind of crossroads in the Atlantic province.

The Saturday afternoon event has been organised for the last nine years by the Multicultural Association of Pictou County.

Mick O’Neill, originally from Kilkenny, Ireland, is the Chair of the event this year. Earlier today he was running around attending to last minute details for the festival tomorrow.

“It’s a big international event, but there’s not a huge amount of international people in the area, but they all enjoy being at it.” he says. The food is the always the big draw.

There will be a taste of 11 different cuisines, 14 international bands and dance-groups, a multicultural market with items like jewellery and carpets on display and for sale as well, and a fashion show of the varied traditional outfits.

“We want to showcase basically the international community to the local residents of Pictou County. So, we’re proud of who we are, and basically we’d like everyone to enjoy what we enjoy; the great food, the great camaraderie and the entertainment as well.” O’Neill explains.

The Fusion Festival in Pictou county is celebrating its 9th edition tomorrow in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia. © MAPC

He says the Multicultural Association of Pictou County is really a social group.

In an interview with Rosalie MacEachern, of The News, O’Neill said it was not long after moving to the area he joined.

“When I heard about the association, I knew immediately I wanted to be involved. As an immigrant, you gravitate toward others in the same situation, I suppose, but it was more about meeting people from other parts of the world and knowing they would be interesting.”

O’Neill came to Nova Scotia as a master’s student in the 1990’s. And after meeting the woman who became his wife, the couple eventually settled in New Glasgow to accommodate O’Neil’s work as a geologist.

He says New Glasgow is a great melting pot.

“We don’t have like an Iranian Society or a Syrian Society, there’s so few of us, so instead we just created one large club where everyone basically gets together and meets the local people as well.”

After the Fusion Festival the socialising continues. From the Iftar Potluck to the Christmas Potluck, there’s a Garba Night to enjoy the traditional folkdance of Gujurat, India. And along with the bowling events and skating parties, there are gatherings for English conversation, and even cooking classes.

Pictou County is made up of 5 small towns, in a rural environment with a combined population of 45,000 people.

This year the forecast is cooperating with some perfect weather in store.

With files from The News