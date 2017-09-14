Guelph, Ontario is requesting submissions to make an artistic landmark out of an old beige watertower
Photo Credit: CBC / City of Guelph

Guelph offering local artists a major commission

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 14 September, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

Guelph, Ontario, home to the University of Guelph, is offering local artists an amazing opportunity.

“It’s hard to think of anything more visible than a water tower for your artwork”

Students walk on campus at the University of Guelph on Friday March 24, 2017. © CP/Hannah Yoon

One of the small city’s old water towers is scheduled to be painted in 2018.

Rather than a repeat of the same old grey or beige, the city wants to make a landmark of the structure, by giving a local artist, the chance to leave their mark.

“It’s an amazing opportunity. It’s hard to think of anything more visible than a water tower for your artwork,” Patti Broughton told CBC.

Broughton is executive director of the Guelph Arts Council, which is not involved in the project.

“It’s an amazingly visible opportunity for artists, and also a great community project.”  

Submissions are being accepted, from artists over the age of 18, on the city’s website and they’ll be judged on quality, creativity, feasibility and local relevance.

“It would be interesting to see designs that express some of the characteristics of this community,” Broughton said.

“It’s a place that’s well known for its community engagement, volunteerism, the arts, definitely, environmentalism.”

Guelph University is also home to one of the best agricultural colleges in Canada.

October 8th is the deadline for submissions. The winner will be chosen by an online community vote.

And the two runners up will receive $250 (Cdn) in prize money.

The winner will receive an additional $750 (Cdn) prize.

With files from CBC

Share
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Education

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Guelph offering local artists a major commission
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    15 September 2017 at 2 h 19 min

    Water towers are a common sight here in the Fenlands of flat eastern England, and are in a multitude of designs, more by chance than intention.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Military, PoliticsIs Canada responsible when its arms sales are used against civiliansImmigration & Refuge, International, PoliticsCanada provides $2.5M in urgent funding for Rohingya refugees in BangladeshArts and Entertainment, Health, Science and Technology, SportsCFL –no hit practices; fewer injuries-concussionsIndigenousThe importance of community-based mental health programs in the ArcticInternational, Military, PoliticsU.S. has no obligation to protect Canada from North Korean ballistic missile attack, MPs toldArts and Entertainment, EducationGuelph offering local artists a major commissionEconomy, Environment, Health, Science and TechnologySeismic upgrades for British Columbia infrastructureAnimals, Health, Science and TechnologyYour “personal space”, fruit flies, and dopamineEconomy, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyHydro workers from Canada helping in southern United StatesInternational, PoliticsTrudeau heading to New York to address the UN General Assembly

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine