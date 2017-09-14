Guelph offering local artists a major commission

Guelph, Ontario, home to the University of Guelph, is offering local artists an amazing opportunity.

“It’s hard to think of anything more visible than a water tower for your artwork”

Students walk on campus at the University of Guelph on Friday March 24, 2017. © CP / Hannah Yoon

One of the small city’s old water towers is scheduled to be painted in 2018.

Rather than a repeat of the same old grey or beige, the city wants to make a landmark of the structure, by giving a local artist, the chance to leave their mark.

“It’s an amazing opportunity. It’s hard to think of anything more visible than a water tower for your artwork,” Patti Broughton told CBC.

Broughton is executive director of the Guelph Arts Council, which is not involved in the project.

“It’s an amazingly visible opportunity for artists, and also a great community project.”

Submissions are being accepted, from artists over the age of 18, on the city’s website and they’ll be judged on quality, creativity, feasibility and local relevance.

“It would be interesting to see designs that express some of the characteristics of this community,” Broughton said.

“It’s a place that’s well known for its community engagement, volunteerism, the arts, definitely, environmentalism.”

Guelph University is also home to one of the best agricultural colleges in Canada.

October 8th is the deadline for submissions. The winner will be chosen by an online community vote.

And the two runners up will receive $250 (Cdn) in prize money.

The winner will receive an additional $750 (Cdn) prize.

With files from CBC