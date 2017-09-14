In this July 2005 photo provided by Canada’s Department of Oceans and Fisheries, a transient killer whale breaches off the coast of British Columbia. David Miller says ecosystem protection is the key, not individual species, saying for example not much can be done to halt the decline in Pacific killer whales until one understands the decline in salmon, their main food.

In this July 2005 photo by Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), a transient killer whale breaches off the coast of British Columbia. David Miller says ecosystem protection is the key, not individual species, saying for example not much can be done to halt the decline in Pacific killer whales until one understands the decline in salmon, their main food.
Photo Credit: / Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Graeme Ellis

Shocking decline of Canadian wildlife

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 14 September, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

Half of vertebrate species in Canada are in decline

Most Canadians and most of the people around the world think of Canada as a country with great regions of pristine wilderness.

To a certain extent that is true, but a new report says that Canadian wildlife in those vast regions of our forests, mountains, tundra, prairies lakes, rivers and oceans,  is nonetheless in shocking decline.

A new study called ,”Living Planet Report-Canada” showed that half of the vertebrate species monitored in the study showed declines and the average rate since 1970 has been over 80 per cent.

The news is particularly concerning as the 2002 Canadian “Species at Risk” act designed to provide protection for a number of species in this country, seems to have done very little towards preventing decline.

The caribou, an iconic species in Canada, is in serious decline in all of its ranges in spite of government protections.
The caribou, an iconic species in Canada, is in serious decline in all of its ranges in spite of government protections. © CBC

The report shows that those species given protection have actually declined at a faster rate in the period 2002-2014  (2.7% per year) than in the period before the Act 1970-2002 (1.7% per year)

  • Mammal populations dropped 43 per cent.
  • Amphibian and reptile populations dropped 34 per cent.
  • Fish populations declined by 20 per cent.
  • Atlantic marine fish populations declined by 38 per cent.
  • In Lake Ontario alone, between 1992 and 2014, fish populations declined on average by 32 per cent.
  • Birds: While some groups of birds are showing signs of recovery and strength, others aren’t faring as well. Canada’s Living Planet Index found that, on average between 1970 and 2014
  • Monitored populations of grassland birds dropped 69 per cent,
  • Aerial insectivores fell 51 per cent, and
  • Shorebird populations declined by 43 per cent.

The comprehensive study of Canadian wildlife looked at some 3,689 different populations of 386 kinds of birds, 365 fish species, 106 different mammals and 46 reptiles and amphibians and combined more than 400 datasets from government, universities, and other sources analysed through a peer-reviewed method developed by the Zoological Society of London.

David Miller president and CEO of the World Wildlife Fund-Canada- we need a new startegy involving ecosystems because the current one dealing with single species at a time isn’t working.
David Miller president and CEO of the World Wildlife Fund-Canada- we need a new startegy involving ecosystems because the current one dealing with single species at a time isn’t working. © CBC

David Miller head of World Wildlife Fund-Canada,  says this is a wake-up call for Canadians, and even his group was shocked by the decline.

“ You need to think about an ecosystem approach, how do you solve the issues of a place, not just one species because those strategies haven’t worked”. David Miller, WWF-Canada

WWF- Report Youtube

In an interview on CBC television Thursday, he said the problem with the Species at Risk Act (SARA) is that it is too slow to identify species at risk and then too slow to develop a plan to help that species.

Miller said it’s important to prevent species from becoming at risk in the first place, because once they are in decline, it is very difficult to bring them back. He noted that the declines involve a number of factors including, climate change, habitat loss, pollution, and invasive species.climate change, habitat loss, pollution, over-harvesting, and invasive species.

The report concludes that: As a nation, to increase our chances of solving this problem together, we need to:

  • Collect and share data on ecosystem health and species habitat
  • Enhance research on the impacts of, and response to, climate change
  • Enhance SARA implementation and shift toward ecosystem-based action plans
  • Expand Canada’s network of protected areas
  • Make a commitment to nature

Miller says urgent action is needed, but cites past continental efforts to save waterfowl populations through a combination of government, industry and citizen actions as a promising model

Additional information –sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Animals, Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Shocking decline of Canadian wildlife
  1. Rose Writes says:
    16 September 2017 at 9 h 13 min

    A possible (probable) reason: Wolbachia-infected Aedes male mosquito releases. These have been carried out (knowingly) for over seven years in various places around the world. And this report confirms steep declines in insectivores and shorebirds.

    Under experimental conditions, some Wolbachia spp. can infect mammalian cells, even human cells in vitro. So, why no mention of Wolbachia-infected Aedes releases and their impact on vertebrate species?

    Is it because of who funds it? Could be.

    https://www.change.org/p/investigate-north-atlantic-right-whale-deaths-without-the-noaa-a-u-s-gov-t-agency/u/21354787

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, SocietyGrandparents, older and healthier in CanadaInternational, Military, PoliticsShould Canada join U.S. ballistic missile defence program?Arts and EntertainmentTranslating Canadian English, into Canadian EnglishEconomy, Immigration & Refuge, International, Society, Work & LabourMigrante protests backlog of 27,000 Permanent Residence applications for Live-in caregiversEconomy, Science and TechnologyFacebook launches artificial intelligence research lab in MontrealInternational, PoliticsFormer Canadian justice minister to look into possible crimes against humanity in VenezuelaBritish Columbia's fire babiesEconomy, International, Military, PoliticsIs Canada responsible when its arms sales are used against civiliansImmigration & Refuge, International, PoliticsCanada provides $2.5M in urgent funding for Rohingya refugees in BangladeshArts and Entertainment, Health, Science and Technology, SportsCFL –no hit practices; fewer injuries-concussions

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine