Climate Week NYC

A gathering involving a substantial and varied group of interested parties, including some Canadian politicians and stakeholders, is meeting all this week in New York City.

The week long series of events coincides with the major political gathering at the U.N.’s General Assembly.

I reached Erin Flanagan in Ottawa. She is the Programme Director, Federal Policy with the Pembina Institute, a non-profit group advocating for clean energy policies. She left to join the event in New York immediately following our conversation.

Erin Flanagan, Programme Director, Federal Policy with the Pembina Institute, © supplied

It’s being billed as the first major gathering of international climate leaders since the US announced its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, although Canada hosted a major international gathering just last weekend also co-hosted by China and the European Union.

That meeting involved high level politicians.

Nevertheless, the gathering in New York City will bring together significant numbers of influential businesses and political leaders from various levels of governments to discuss climate issues, technological innovations, and a variety of strategies and business possibilities in relation to climate goals.

Canada’s Environment Minister of the Environment and Climate Change co-hosted a major semi-formal gathering of world leaders in Montreal last weekend. © Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press

The theme is “‘Innovation. Jobs. Prosperity” and highlight the on-going and growing role that non-state actors play in implementing the Paris Accord

It takes place at the same time as the General Assembly where French President Daniel Macron will speak this week. Macron is expected to deal with climate in his speech, possibly announcing a major gathering in Paris later this year on the second anniversary of the Paris Climate Accord.

French President Macron may announce another major summit in Paris to discuss the Paris Climate Accord of 2015, and talk of other global initiatives like a bio-diversity pact. © Bertrand Guay/Reuters)

Erin Flanagan says there are expectations he may also make an appeal for a more wide reaching global accord that would include such concerns as diminishing bio-diversity.

Both events are taking place even as unusually powerful storms batter the Caribbean, and southwest USA, and deadly typhoons have struck parts of Asia.

People recover motorbikes from flooded fields while the Doksuri typhoon hits Vietnam September 15, 2017. While major hurricanes have struck the Caribbean, major and deadly typhoons have also been tearing through Asia, all of which is adding impetus to the need for action on climate issues © REUTERS/Kham

Flanagan notes that although climate change can’t be directly pointed to as the cause of these many huge storms, it certainly plays a role and is providing impetus for people and governments to move ahead on climate issues.

