Guess who’s paying more taxes.

If you’re Canadian, and in the middle class, and feel like you have less and less spending money (disposable income) you’re probably right.

A new report out by the Vancouver-based Fraser Institute says the majority what is termed the Canadian middle-class are paying hundreds of dollars more in tax this year.

The Fraser institute, an independent public policy think tank, but generally considered to be conservative leaning, says about 81 per cent of middle class Canadians will pay on average about $840 more in tax this year.

The report is called, “Measuring the Impact of Federal Personal Income Tax Changes on Middle Income”.

Charles Lammam, director of fiscal studies at the Fraser Institute and co-author of the report said in a statement, ““The federal government has repeatedly claimed they’ve lowered income taxes for the middle class while in reality, taking their major income tax changes into account, they’ve actually raised taxes on the vast majority of middle-class families”

Charles Lamman, co-author of the latest Fraser Institute report. An earlier study he did in 2014 also showed Canadians pay more in tax than they do on food, clothing, and housing combined, 42% vs 36% © CBC

Lammam’s study involved tax analysis for 3.88 million Canadian couples with at least one child.

This latest report comes amid a widespread concern about the governing federal Liberal party’s other proposed tax changes affecting private corporations and businesses.

The Fraser report looked only at the current tax burden and did not include potential taxes from the proposed new rule changes.

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau speaks after meeting with students at the Gordon Oakes Red Bear Student Centre on the University of Saskatchewan campus in Saskatoon on Friday. Trudeau said while he is committed to creating a fair tax system, he is willing to listen to critics of his move to close tax loopholes. © Liam Richards/Canadian Press

The public consultations on the proposed tax rule changes conclude next month, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been publicly defending the changes amid fierce criticism from farmers, small entrepreneurs, and professionals like doctors and lawyers who all say it will adversely affect them and their business.

Dr. Neil Smith of Dartmouth speaks at a town hall on Saturday organized to discuss possible changes to federal tax laws. Doctors and other professionals, small business owners, and farmers all say the proposals will hurt them © CBC

Lamman says the government has not been forthright by promoting only their limited tax reduction for the second-lowest personal income tax rate (from 22

to 20.5 per cent) while ignoring mention of the number of tax credit programmes they’ve eliminated, which effectively raises the tax burden.

