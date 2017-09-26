A Canadian public policy think tank says the middle class in Canada is pyaing much more in taxes thanks to government policies in spite of government claims to the contrary.

A Canadian public policy think tank says the middle class in Canada is paying much more in taxes thanks to government policies in spite of government claims to the contrary.
Photo Credit: iStock

Guess who’s paying more taxes.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 26 September, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

If you’re Canadian, and in the middle class, and feel like you have less and less spending money (disposable income) you’re probably right.

A new report out by the Vancouver-based Fraser Institute says the majority what is termed the Canadian middle-class are paying hundreds of dollars more in tax this year.

The Fraser institute, an independent public policy think tank, but generally considered to be conservative leaning, says about 81 per cent of middle class Canadians will pay on average about $840 more in tax this year.

The report is called, “Measuring the Impact of Federal Personal Income Tax Changes on Middle Income”.

Charles Lammam, director of fiscal studies at the Fraser Institute and co-author of the report said in a statement, ““The federal government has repeatedly claimed they’ve lowered income taxes for the middle class while in reality, taking their major income tax changes into account, they’ve actually raised taxes on the vast majority of middle-class families”

Charles Lamman, co-author of the latest Fraser Institute report. An earlier study he did in 2014 also showed Canadians pay more in tax than they do on food, clothing, and housing combined, 42% vs 36%
Charles Lamman, co-author of the latest Fraser Institute report. An earlier study he did in 2014 also showed Canadians pay more in tax than they do on food, clothing, and housing combined, 42% vs 36% © CBC

.

Lammam’s study involved tax analysis for 3.88 million Canadian couples with at least one child.

This latest report comes amid a widespread concern about the governing federal Liberal party’s other proposed tax changes affecting private corporations and businesses.

The Fraser report looked only at the current tax burden and did not include potential taxes from the proposed new rule changes.

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau speaks after meeting with students at the Gordon Oakes Red Bear Student Centre on the University of Saskatchewan campus in Saskatoon on Friday. Trudeau said while he is committed to creating a fair tax system, he is willing to listen to critics of his move to close tax loopholes.
Prime Minster Justin Trudeau speaks after meeting with students at the Gordon Oakes Red Bear Student Centre on the University of Saskatchewan campus in Saskatoon on Friday. Trudeau said while he is committed to creating a fair tax system, he is willing to listen to critics of his move to close tax loopholes. © Liam Richards/Canadian Press

The public consultations on the proposed tax rule changes conclude next month, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been publicly defending the changes amid fierce criticism  from farmers, small entrepreneurs, and professionals like doctors and lawyers who all say it will adversely affect them and their business.

Dr. Neil Smith of Dartmouth speaks at a town hall on Saturday organized to discuss possible changes to federal tax laws. Doctors and other professionals, small business owners, and farmers all say the proposals will hurt them
Dr. Neil Smith of Dartmouth speaks at a town hall on Saturday organized to discuss possible changes to federal tax laws. Doctors and other professionals, small business owners, and farmers all say the proposals will hurt them © CBC

Lamman says the government has not been forthright by promoting only their limited tax reduction for the second-lowest personal income tax rate (from 22

to 20.5 per cent) while ignoring mention of  the number of tax credit programmes they’ve eliminated, which effectively raises the tax burden.

The Fraser report analyzed income taxes for 3.88 million Canadian couples with at least one child.

Additional information- sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Politics, Work & Labour

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Guess who’s paying more taxes.
  1. Rene Albert says:
    27 September 2017 at 19 h 46 min

    That is the Liberal way…

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Politics, SocietyCanadian artists want culture protected in NAFTA negotiationsHistory, SocietyGentle host and pioneer of Canadian televangelism dies at age 81History, Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyBlack Nova Scotians to get land titles generations laterArts and Entertainment, InternationalShania Twain's new album available FridayMosaiCanada 150 a big hit in Gatineau, QuebecHealth, InternationalReducing the toll of medical accidentsInternational, Society, SportsColin Kaepernick's unlikely saga could lead to Montreal....maybeAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyWorrisome discovery near North PoleEconomy, Health, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCanadian paediatricians : sports and energy drinks and children don’t mixEconomy, Health, Politics, SocietyTD Bank report warns of job losses if Ontario moves too fast on minimum wage hike

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Les avis sont partagés sur l'entente entre Ottawa et NetflixL’extrême droite au Canada, la pointe de l’iceberg du racisme?Netflix financera des productions canadiennes, mais ses services ne seront pas taxésLe Myanmar autorise une visite de l'ONU dans l’État de RakhineIntempéries et pollution ont coûté des milliards de dollars aux États-UnisDes infirmières courtisées jusqu’en France, un geste prématuré selon la FIQInvestir dans la C Series ou directement dans Bombardier inc. n’aurait rien changé pour Boeing, estiment des expertsHugh Hefner, le fondateur de Playboy, meurt à 91 ansPlus de médecins au Canada et plus de dépenses en santéDocumenter les horreurs du régime syrien au péril de sa vie
White House lifts shipping restrictions to Maria-stricken Puerto RicoHow Canada's fight with aerospace giant Boeing began on Pennsylvania Ave'We are covered in shards of glass': Storm cleanup begins on both sides of the Ottawa RiverHospitals are ill-equipped to treat obese patients, experts sayAfter 200 years, African Nova Scotians to get legal title to their landFewer people being held in long-term detention, reports Canada Border Services Agency'If we're tasked to go north and take offensive actions, then we're prepared': U.S. soldier in South Korea'I don't know how he reached me': Puerto Ricans connect despite communication 'black zones'Premiers want federal tax proposals on agenda at first ministers' meeting'You're making history with us': MMIWG commissioner praises woman's testimony for its bravery