Following what could be a far-reaching decision Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the number of Bombardier passenger heading to the U.S. for sale appears to be up in the air.

Photo Credit: CP Photo / Ryan Remiorz

Bombardier suffers a major setback in bid to sell its jets to U.S. companies

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 27 September, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Canada’s giant multinational aerospace and transportation company, Bombardier Inc., received a giant blow from the U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday.

In a preliminary decision, the department ruled that Bombardier had benefited from improper government subsidies and proposed a 220 per cent duty on Bombardier’s CSeries jets.

The decision follows an investigation sparked by a complaint from another aerospace giant, U.S.-based Boeing, after Bombardier secured a deal for the sale of up to 125 of its CS100s to Delta Air Lines in April 2016.

Boeing had asked for an 80 per cent duty.

The decision left both Bombardier and the Canadian government reeling.

The company called the ruling “absurd”

And, speaking prior to the ruling, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau voiced support for Bombardier and Canada’s aerospace industry and once again threatened to cut government ties with Boeing.

Talks between Canada and Boeing to purchase 18 Super Hornet fighter jets have already put on hold because of the Bombardier dispute.

“Certainly we won’t deal with a company that’s attacking us and attacking thousands of Canadian jobs,” Trudeau said outside the House of Commons.

In London, British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was “bitterly disappointed” by the ruling, adding that Britian will continue to work with Bombardier to protect jobs, including about 4,000 in Northern Ireland.

The U.S. financial penalties aren’t officially due until Bombardier delivers the first CS100 to Delta, expected in the spring.

There is also the possibility they could be dropped or refunded.

Tuesday’s ruling was the first of two the U.S. Commerce Department is scheduled to release on Bombardier.

A finding on whether Bombardier “dumped” CS100s into the U.S. by selling them below cost is due Oct. 4.

Meanwhile in Europe, Bombardier Transportation, the company’s rail business, suffered a setback Tuesday when rival railway manufacturers Siemens Mobility and Alstrom announced a merger.

With files from Canadian Press, Associated Press, CBC, Huffington Post, Toronto Star

One comment on “Bombardier suffers a major setback in bid to sell its jets to U.S. companies
  1. Rene Albert says:
    27 September 2017 at 19 h 44 min

    I’m not at all surprised by the mess Bombardier finds itself in!

    Brash greed demonstrated by the family who controls the corporation, repeated use of government subsidies and loans over the years, reported sale of planes below costs, inability to deliver in a timely fashion rail/subway equipment, etc.

    Those are the signs of a sick and dated corporation, and my advice to shareholders would be to sell ASAP…

