Reducing the toll of medical accidents

We in Canada pride ourselves on a first-class medical system, but statistics show a surprising fact.

Tragically, many Canadians who enter hospitals or get home treatment, will suffer injuries, serious complications or even death as a result of medical errors or lapses

It’s not a widely known organisation but the Canadian Patient Safety Institute (CPSI) is trying to reduce such problems

Ms. Chris Power (MHA) is the CEO of the non-profit Institute.

Chris Power, CEO, Canadian Patient Safety Institute. © CNW CPSI

When you are admitted to a hospital, you hope to come out healthier than when you went in. Sadly it’s not always the case.

In 2011 a CBC report noted that in a six-month period there were thousands of “ medical incidents were registered in Quebec, including the case of a woman who had a hip replacement, but on the wrong hip.

And there are other reports similar from across the country. Indeed there continues to be a high number of medical errors.

The CPSI is working with hospitals and various levels of government to develop improved policies and practices in an effort to reduce the high numbers of injuries, infections, and deaths related to medical incidents.

In March 2017, patient Sylvia Dube suffered severe pain following an operation at a Montreal hospital. In June the pain had become intense and X-rays later revealed a metal tool had been left in her abdomen. This is the kind of incident the CPSI wants to avoid © Radio-Canada

This month the CPSI was designated as a World Health Organisation (WHO) Collaborating Centre for Patient Engagement. Worldwide there are 80 such WHO centres including 31 in Canada, but the CPSI is the only one focussed on both patient safety and patient engagement.

Ms Power says this will allow Canadian expertise to spread internationally but also result in raising the bar in healthcare domestically.

She notes that while her group is working at an administrative level with hospital management and various levels of government, individuals should themselves become more engaged in their healthcare and not be afraid to ask questions about their treatment and the risks involved.

Quick facts: The RiskAnalytica report estimates that over the next 30 years,

-12.1 million Canadians will be harmed by the healthcare system,

– 1.2 million Canadians will lose their lives to a patient safety incident within acute and home care settings, and

– 400,000 average annual cases of patient safety incidents costing around $6,800 per patient will generate an additional $2.75 billion in healthcare treatment costs per year

