American reporters reached across the border last winter to interview an RCMP officer, right, while U.S. border agents looked on. Figures revealed Thursday the number of asylum seekers to Canada is up by more than 8,000 persons from all of 2016.

American reporters reached across the border last winter to interview an RCMP officer, right, while U.S. border agents looked on. Figures revealed Thursday the number of asylum seekers to Canada is up by more than 8,000 persons from all of 2016.
Photo Credit: CBC / Jaela Bernstien

Asylum seekers rate is well up from last year

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 29 September, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

The number of people seeking asylum in Canada continues to climb.

Officials say so far this year, slightly more 32,000 have sought refuge, 8,000 more than all of last year.

About 13,000 of the asylum seekers entered Canada illegally.

About 5,600 asylum seekers were awarded temporary health coverage

Some 6,000 others received expedited work permits.

The numbers were revealed Thursday at a House of Commons Public Safety Committee briefing by the director general of the operations sector of the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Michael McDonald.

McDonald said 80 staff from the immigration department were reassigned to help with the influx of asylum seekers in Quebec, where 5,500 people crossed the border illegally in August.

Speaking later to reporters in Ottawa, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said the number of irregular border crossers in Quebec appears to be dropping.

He said about 50 people a day crossed into Quebec this month. That’s down from hundreds this summer.

McDonald did not say how many applications have been processed and there were no statistics about how many asylum seekers were turned away for criminality.

He that on average it costs $15,000 to 20,000 for various levels of government to process each asylum seeker.

With files from Global News, Postmedia

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refuge, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Asylum seekers rate is well up from last year
  1. Saif says:
    30 September 2017 at 15 h 50 min

    The extra charges of a government on the residence in the form of general country tax can be eliminate easily with in a seven days according to the rules and regulations of a government,If you write an application with the authentic reasons for a elimination of residence tax and also attached a legal documents of a residence tax pair after that submitted in the government office by the residence tax layers which is helpful for your tax layer to approved the claim of your residence tax in the seven days without any allegations of a government on the application of your residence tax ,Remember don’t write any irreverent reasons in the applications of residence tax you want to submit in the office of government and also don’t attached any illegal or extra document of residence tax which increase the chances to refuse or neglect your claim application ,So keep it in your mind all the instructions and requirements given to you by the tax layer after concerning this kind of matter according to the current policy of government .
    Thanks .

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Society, SportsFinally, thankfully, the Blue Jays season comes to an unceremonious endEconomy, Environment, International, Lifestyle, Science and TechnologyClimate change: good news and bad newsNorval Morrisseau fake art; case in court next weekArts and Entertainment, InternationalMosaiCanada 150, perhaps a more permanent installationEnvironment, Indigenous, PoliticsInuit traditional knowledge to guide marine management plan off Labrador coastInternational, Politics, SocietyCanadian arrest warrant for Vatican diplomat on possible child porn chargesEconomy, Health, Politics, SocietyCanada ill-prepared for ageing populationEconomy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, SocietyLatest figures show the number homeless people in metro Vancouver is growingInternational, Science and Technology, SocietyBorder agency will begin tracking cellphone searchesImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyAsylum seekers rate is well up from last year

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine