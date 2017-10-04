Something important missing at Holocaust Monument ceremony last week

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially dedicated Canada’s National Holocaust Memorial last week in Ottawa, it has now been confirmed that something was missing.

The plaque that the prime minister used for the inauguration did not mention Jewish people by name.

The issue was raised in the House of Commons on Tuesday by Conservative MP David Sweet, who asked about what he called the “glaring omission.”

“If we are going to stamp out hatred toward Jews, it’s important to get history right,” Sweet said.

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly responded by saying the monument commemorates the six million Jewish people and five million other victims who were murdered during the Holocaust and promised the plague would be removed.

On Wednesday, it was.

The timeline for erecting a new plaque has not been announced.

At last week’s ceremony, Trudeau was joined by Holocaust survivors at the site, located across from the Canadian War Museum.

The $8.95-million cost of the monument is being split by the government and private donors.

With files from CBC, Canadian Press, BN