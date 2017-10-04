Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with holocaust survivors Eva Kuper, Georgette Brinberg and Philip Goldig before dedicating the National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa last Wednesday.

Photo Credit: CP Photo / Adrian Wyld

Something important missing at Holocaust Monument ceremony last week

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 4 October, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially dedicated Canada’s National Holocaust Memorial last week in Ottawa, it has now been confirmed that something was missing.

The plaque that the prime minister used for the inauguration did not mention Jewish people by name.

The issue was raised in the House of Commons on Tuesday by Conservative MP David Sweet, who asked about what he called the “glaring omission.”

“If we are going to stamp out hatred toward Jews, it’s important to get history right,” Sweet said.

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly responded by saying the monument commemorates the six million Jewish people and five million other victims who were murdered during the Holocaust and promised the plague would be removed.

On Wednesday, it was.

The timeline for erecting a new plaque has not been announced.

At last week’s ceremony, Trudeau was joined by Holocaust survivors at the site, located across from the Canadian War Museum.

The $8.95-million cost of the monument is being split by the government and private donors.

With files from CBC, Canadian Press, BN

One comment on “Something important missing at Holocaust Monument ceremony last week
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    5 October 2017 at 2 h 10 min

    I was reminded of the Holocaust last month when I visited Auchwitz and Birkenau concentration camps just to the west of Krakow, in southern Poland last month. This seems to be where it all started when Hitler decided to exterminate all the Jews, instead of expelling them out of his Europe.

    Reply
