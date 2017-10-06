Beatrice Fihn, left, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), Daniel Hogsta, centre, group co-ordinator, and Grethe Ostern, member of the steering committee, speak during a news conference after the Nobel Peace Prize announcement today.
Photo Credit: AP / Martial Trezzini

Nobel Peace Prize acknowledges anti-nuclear movement

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 6 October, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded today, to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, (ICAN).

It is a grassroots movement operating in over 100 counties, that helped lobby for the 2017 Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

“They’re not really weapons, they’re mechanisms for annihilating most higher forms of life on earth”

The Nobel committee chair said the group “has been a driving force in prevailing upon the world’s nations to pledge to co-operate … in efforts to stigmatize, prohibit and eliminate nuclear weapons,”

Gordon Edwards, head of the Canadian Coalition for Nuclear Responsibility, says the award to ICAN is “wonderful news”.

Listen

“For the first time in the 71-year history of the nuclear arms race we really have hammered out an international treaty on the prevention and abolition of nuclear weapons.” Edwards says.

More than 50 countries have signed the treaty, while 122 nations have approved the text, the Netherlands was the one nation voted against the treaty.

” A global suicide machine”

Edwards says it’s “the first step in a long road that is long overdue to achieve a world free of the nightmare of nuclear annihilation.”

Edwards may sound optimistic, even as the 69 other countries that did not vote include all the nuclear weaponized states, and the members of NATO except for the Netherlands.

The North Korean government was purported to have launched a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, as shown in this July 28 photo distributed by the country. © AP/Korean Central News Agency

But Edwards is well aware of the consequences of nuclear warfare. He says the language is inadequate.

“We call them nuclear weapons, but in fact they’re not really weapons, they’re mechanisms for annihilating most higher forms of life on earth.”

Edwards says an “all-out nuclear war” would bring global starvation as the resulting smoke would block the sunlight in what’s known as a ‘nuclear winter’ for several years.

He says “people do not realize what we’re talking about here; we’re talking about a global suicide machine”.

“The calm before the storm”

When asked about the disconcerting coincidence of today’s other news, that U.S. President Donald Trump made an off-the-cuff remark last night, during a photo-op with the country’s top military leaders and their wives, describing it as being “the calm before the storm”, Edwards is frank:

“Many people regard this whole situation that we’re in, with regard to the nuclear threat, as the culmination of four billion years of evolution of life on this planet.” he says.

After four billion years of evolution one species, out of all the species on earth, has developed the capability to undue four billion years of evolution, and that’s the humans,

And the humans are using primal instincts of aggression and warfare and hostility, which have got to the point, because of these weapons, of being a threat not just to the enemy, but a threat to all life.”

Edwards says Trump and Kim Jong-un of North Korea don’t grasp the basic facts of the potential destruction, “they think that they’re brandishing these weapons as if they were just crossbows and spears and swords from days gone by: they’re totally out of touch with reality.”

Edwards challenges Canadians to speak up on these issues. He says the country, as a member of the NATO alliance, is part of the problem.

He reminds people of former Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau, father of the current Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. addressing these issues back in 1978 at the U.N. General Assembly.

Edwards paraphrases Trudeau senior as saying at the time, “If we want to have a world without nuclear weapons, we have to invoke a strategy of suffocation, we have to choke off the vital oxygen on which these weapons feed.”

Share
Posted in Environment, International, Politics, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Nobel Peace Prize acknowledges anti-nuclear movement
  1. Marius Paul says:
    6 October 2017 at 22 h 04 min

    The ancient People of the northern territories now known as Northern Saskatchewan, has been the target of the world’s military/industrial complex, for the “black rock”, the uranium ore. In the process of the access much has never been shared with the descent of the ancient People who still occupy that area. The nuclear pseudo-science became implicit in the lies as the uranium mining industry knew fully well the dangers of radioactivity of the mining and milling of the “black rock”. Much can be shared as far as the health impacts. The recording usually associated with a health base line data, has either never been done, and or, hidden, as is the continuing case where anything nuclear is kept out of the public purview, hence hiding the impacts on our People.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Documentary: Priests who lose their own faithEllie Black in contention at World ChampionshipsEnvironment, International, Politics, Science and TechnologyNobel Peace Prize acknowledges anti-nuclear movementImmigration & Refuge, InternationalISIS supporter acquitted, but still detained as a threatHealth, International, Military, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyGovernment launches new military suicide-prevention strategyHistory, Indigenous, Politics, SocietySixties Scoop: Government to give $800 million to aboriginalsImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyFewer than 1% of asylum seekers crossing illegally into Canada have a serious criminal background, border officialImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyHussen says 1200 Yazidis will be in Canada by year's endEnvironment, Indigenous, Politics, Science and TechnologyInuit say ‘nyet’ to toxic splash from Russian rocketsEnvironment, Science and TechnologyWhy are so many leaves still green?

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine