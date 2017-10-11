Some experts say even having smoked marijuana the day beforecan affect performand is dangerous jobs like construction where things like balance, reflexes and judgement all come into play

Some experts say even having smoked marijuana the day beforecan affect performand is dangerous jobs like construction where things like balance, reflexes and judgement all come into play
Photo Credit: Todd Korol/Reuters

Marijuana legalisation: Construction industry worried

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 11 October, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

With the legalization of cannabis to be announced on or near July 1, next year, many industries are very concerned about impairment on the job.

It is well-known that the construction industy is fraught with dangers requiring workers to be alert at all times.

Construction is already a dangerous career. In Ontario in 2015, there were 281 construction industry fatalities, and 51.570 injuries.
Construction is already a dangerous career. In Ontario in 2015, there were 281 construction industry fatalities, and 51.570 injuries. © Eduardo Lima/Canadian Press

Ontario is Canada’s most populous province, and the Ontario General Contractors Association (OGCA)  is the largest association representing industrial, commercial, and institutional contractors in in the province.

Quoted in the Timmins Today news  OGCA president Clive Thurston says, “If this becomes part of our mainstream lives, it’s going to have a deadly impact”.

In a letter in July to the provincial Attorney General, the OGCA wrote, “We are concerned that the issues we have with impairment and the use of intoxicating substances is a threat to worker safety, and legalization of cannabis is about to make this problem much worse…

Coroners’ inquests on workplace traumatic fatalities have determined that up to 40% of workplace   fatalities are materially contributed to by cannabis and other drugs. … It is our experience that the abuse of substances is a growing issue with our workplaces, and the legalization of cannabis will significantly increase usage, leading to a spike in workplace injury and fatalities”.

A construction worker on the Alt Hotel project in downtown St. John’s. Demers said working at heights can be especially dangerous, even if drugs were used the night before work.
A construction worker on the Alt Hotel project in downtown St. John’s. Demers said working at heights can be especially dangerous, even if drugs were used the night before work. © Gary Locke/CBC

The province introduced plans and rules regarding the sale and distribution for recreational marijuana use in September including prohibition on use in public spaces and the workplace.

Quoted by the CBC at a Newfoundland and Labrador construction industry conference this year, Dan Demers, who works at CannAmm Occupational Testing Services said, “Marijuana and dangerous activities, safety-sensitive duties, can’t mix”.  He added

“It’s going to become much easier to access and there’s going to be less cultural stigma towards it … and the consequence is we’re going to see it more frequently on our roadways, more frequently in our work sites and the ones that are dangerous, that’s going to have some consequences.”

Clive Thurston, president OGCA, wants to see rules around marjuana use in construction. We have rules around prescription drug use and heavy equipment, but not legal marijuana.
Clive Thurston, president OGCA, wants to see rules around marjuana use in construction. We have rules around prescription drug use and heavy equipment, but not legal marijuana. © YouTube

Echoing those sentiments recently Thurston said, “We already have drug policies we’re going to expand but this isn’t about somebody who’s developed an illegal substance dependency. This is somebody using a legal substance that they don’t have to tell us they’re on.”.

He adds, ““The general public is at a risk because our sites are dangerous and we are working in the middle of high population areas. We don’t want people controlling heavy machinery who are impaired”.

An error in judgement or moment of inattention can be fatal on construction sites. In 2012 a worker in Toronto was killed and five injured when a piece of equipment collapsed.
An error in judgement or moment of inattention can be fatal on construction sites. In 2012 a worker in Toronto was killed and five injured when a piece of equipment collapsed. © CBC

The OCGA is lobbying politicians to give them and other safety sensitive industries more controls on use of marijuana in the workplace.  The case in Michigan is cited where pre-screening for drugs use is carried out for heavy trucks and equipment.

In Canada the Toronto Transit Commission obtained a court ruling overturning the workers union objections and instituted random drug and alcohol testing.

Quoted in the Timmins Times, Thurston said ,“I don’t mean to be alarmist but I have said this before publicly — we’re setting up a system where somebody is going to die on our sites and it will be related to this.”

In Ontario in 2015, there were 281 construction industry fatalities, and 51.570 injuries.

Additional information- sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Health, Politics, Work & Labour

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Marijuana legalisation: Construction industry worried
  1. Shib says:
    11 October 2017 at 13 h 05 min

    So test your workers. The rest of us don’t care.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsTrudeau ‘ready for anything’ after talks with TrumpEconomy, EnvironmentCanada and U.K. join forces on global coal phase-outLifestyleA look at Canadians' spending this holiday seasonAnimals, Environment, International, Politics, Science and TechnologyU Guelph study finds majority of shark fins, ray gills from species at risk.Health, InternationalWork by child brides must count as child labour, says groupEnvironment, PoliticsScientists urge international agreement on fisheries in Central Arctic OceanHealth, Politics, Work & LabourMarijuana legalisation: Construction industry worriedLifestyleFewer young men driving cars in QuebecHealth, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyNew beverage greatly worries medical officials.International, PoliticsTrudeau heads to Washington for crucial meetings on NAFTA

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine