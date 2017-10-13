Company faces lawsuit over remote rail line

The Canadian government is threatening to sue the owner of a broken rail line which serves the remote community of Churchill, Manitoba, reports Canadian Press. Denver-based OmniTRAX has 30 days to fix the track which was washed out by flooding last May.

In 2008, the government committed to provide financial support to the company in exchange for its promise to repair, maintain and operate the rail service to Churchill until 2029.

The lack of rail service has meant that goods and food had to be flown in to Churchill, raising prices substantially. The government has acknowledged that the situation is urgent and stated in September that it was prepared to transfer the rail line to a new owner under certain conditions. It also said it was willing to explore any other options.