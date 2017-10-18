Arctic museum exhibit features Nordic cultures

Visitors to the Canadian Museum of Nature will be able to get in touch with the cultures of other Nordic nations from October 19 to 21. The embassies of Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Finland are participating in Nordic Arctic Days at the museum in the nation’s capital, Ottawa.

There will be screenings of four short films on subjects like reindeer and aurora borealis and some longer films that will appeal to children including one on the Arctic fox.

A lavvo, or traditional tent dwelling of the Sami people, will be set up in the museum’s rotunda. There, visitors will be able to touch reindeer skins and listen to Sami music. There will also be photos depicting the life of reindeer herders and opportunities to make traditional crafts.