Beloved, dedicated singer dies of brain cancer

There are several reasons why Gord Downie elicited the admiration and love of so many Canadians. One was his courageous battle with terminal brain cancer. Another was his advocacy for the rights of Indigenous peoples and the spotlight he shone on the tragedy of the residential school system.

Downie was a singer and gifted song writer. While ill, he worked hard to raise funds for research into brain cancer.

The country was mesmerized. Fans learned of his diagnosis in May 2016. His band, The Tragically Hip then went on a tour which quickly sold out.

Gord Downie and his band, The Tragically Hip performed on Aug. 10, 2016 in Toronto. © Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

‘There will never be another one’

While fans knew he would die, it was nonetheless a shock when his band announced on its website that the 53-year old had succumbed on Tuesday night “with his beloved children and family close by.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, “There will never be another one like you, Gord. Rest in peace my friend.”