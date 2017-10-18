Zayneb Binruchd, 21, says she would rather stay home than be forced to take off her niqab to ride a bus.

Quebec resident Zayneb Binruchd, 21, says she would rather stay home than be forced to take off her niqab to ride a bus.
Photo Credit: Sylvain Charest/CBC

Contentious law on face covering passed in Quebec

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 18 October, 2017 , No Comments ↓

A controversial law was passed in the Quebec provincial legislature today.

Known as Bill 62, the law will ban face coverings when people receive government services, and prohibit  public workers from covering their faces.

A photo posted online in November 2013 of two daycare workers in Quebec sparked a heated debate in the province about “what values were being taught to young children” © 98.5 FM- via CBC

This includes workers like teachers, medical staff, day-care workers, and anyone giving or receiving provincial government services, such as driver’s licence offices, and even anyone riding on public transit.

The law is called, “An Act to foster adherence to State religious neutrality and, in particular, to provide a framework for requests for accommodations on religious grounds in certain bodies (modified title)”

Niqabs, burkas, and protester face covering banned

Quebec Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée, speaking to the CBC, said the law was needed for “communication reasons, identification reasons and security reasons”.

The law bans clothing covering the face,  such as the muslim niqab, or burka, although it doesn’t actually mention those items.

It also bans face coverings by protesters.

Quebec Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée defended Bill 62 by saying it doesn’t target religious symbols, but would also apply, for instance, to masked protesters. © Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press

Vallée said there will be exemptions  for “serious” requests on religious grounds, although what might constitute a serious request is not clear.

Transit workers also are demanding clear guidelines on the rules as they see themselves  being put into an unpopular and difficult position of policing such a rule.

The idea of banning face coverings became a controversy in the federal election in 2015 when  Zunera Ishaq of Mississauga, near Toronto, sought to take her oath of citizenship while wearing the niqab. The former government wanted the case taken to the Supreme Court, but the incoming Liberal government of Justin Trudeau said it would not pursue the case and the woman was allowed to keep her face covered during the citizenship ceremony.

Zunera Ishaq of Mississauga, Ont., fought to wear a niqab while taking her citizenship oath, which she eventually did. Quebec’s Bill 62 would ban face coverings for anyone providing or receiving a public service. © Patrick Doyle/Canadian Press

Now that the law has passed, aworking group will be struck to examine various scenarios and offer advice as to what service providers should do in cases where a face is covered.

