Protesters rally against motion M-103 on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 21, 2017.
Photo Credit: CP / Sean Kilpatrick

“Islamophobia” motion under review at hearings in Ottawa

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 18 October, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

“Islamophobia”, is a term that was coined in the wake of the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, and it’s the use of this word specifically, that Dr. Sherif Emil objects to in Motion-103.

It was the Muslim Brotherhood, a radical Islamic organisation Emil says, that used the term “to really quell any criticism not of radical Islam, but of mainstream Islam.”

Dr. Sherif Emil, a noted paediatric surgeon in Montreal, was invited to testify in front of the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, at their hearings on Motion-103.

Listen

The motion, demanding the government condemn “Islamophobia” as well as ““all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination”  was passed by Canada’s House of Commons this past spring following a divisive debate.

The motion goes on to demand that the government conduct a study on how racism and religious discrimination can be reduced and collect data on hate crimes.

Yesterday, Dr. Emil, and several other people addressed the committee, explaining why they want the motion scrapped.

Liberal MP Iqra Khalid is welcomed by her colleagues as she arrives to make an announcement about an anti-Islamophobia motion on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 15, 2017. © CP/Patrick Doyle

“Discrimination against Muslims, hate of Muslims is wrong, and it should be punished, just like hate of any other racial or religious group, but criticism of Islam and essentially fear of some of its practices and not wanting them to creep into Canada, should not be illegal and should always be allowed in Canada or any western open society” he explains.

He cites some of the legal and social challenges Britian is now dealing with as a result of 80 Sharia courts that were allowed to be established.

“Anytime the government sets upon itself to eliminate something, even if it’s as ugly as racism, often uglier things happen through control of free speech.” Dr. Emil says.

Born in Egypt, Sherif Emil spent some of his childhood in Saudi Arabia where he was taunted and persecuted for being a Christian, much like what Iqra Khalid, the Liberal Member of Parliament behind the motion, experienced as a child in the Toronto region, after she arrived with her Muslim parents, from their native Pakistan.

“When the government gets into the business of telling people what they can and cannot say, and what is offensive or not, we have just gone into a different arena, it’s the arena of dictatorships of Islamic theocracies, we see it every day unfold.” Dr. Emil cautions.

Dr. Emil says these experiences are the result of ignorance and insensitivity, not phobia. As a doctor he understands phobia to be an irrational fear.

“When you criticise Islam, and some of the things it has led to, there is nothing irrational about that.”

Dr. Emil says we already have laws in Canada to deal with these matters. If someone feels they were not hired to a position because of their religion or race, they can take legal action.

And hate speech is against the law.

In his testimony, Dr. Emil says he demonstrated to the committee how the concept of Islamophobia is used.

He says it is “not just to crack down on any dissent or attempts to reform Islam, but on minorities where it’s used essentially to back up and solidify the blasphemy and insult laws that are used to eliminate any criticism of Islam, and under this guise of Islamophobia, many have been thrown in jail.”

As for the future of M-103 in Canada, Dr. Emil is straightforward.

“If it’s really intended not to just cater to one rellgion or one faith or one belief and it’s really meant to look at all racism and all  areas of discrimination in Canada then it needs to start over because it has already started on a very controversial note and I think anything that comes out of it now is likely to continue to divide us, not to unite us around this common goal of stemming discrimination.”

.

Share
Posted in Immigration & Refuge, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyDiwali celebrations begin across CanadaImmigration & Refuge, International, Society"Islamophobia" motion under review at hearings in OttawaSocietyIngredients not listed on cleaning productsHistory, Lifestyle, SocietyWindsor to restore antique streetcarInternational, LifestyleArctic museum exhibit features Nordic culturesImmigration & Refuge, Politics, SocietyContentious law on face covering passed in QuebecAnimals, Economy, Environment, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyB.C. Grizzly trophy hunt to endArts and EntertainmentBeloved, dedicated singer dies of brain cancerEconomy, Education, Health, Politics, SocietyBest and worst places for women in CanadaNaheed Nenshi narrowly re-elected again

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine