'Our People Will be Healed' director Alanis Obomsawin's 50th documentary, reveals how Norway House, Manitoba is successfully battling the legacy of residential schools.
Photo Credit: NFB

imagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts festival underway in Toronto

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 19 October, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

imagineNATIVE, the film and media arts festival that screens and displays work from aboriginal people around the world, opened its 18th edition last night in Toronto.

This year, over 100 feature films, documentaries, short films and music videos will screen until Sunday evening.

‘Our People Will Be Healed’, the 50th film in 50 years by Alanis Obomsawin

And this is a milestone for the organisation with the launch of the imagineNATIVE Institute. 

Jason Ryle is the Artistic Director of imagineNATIVE. He remembers looking forward to the 10th edition, and to find himself at the 18th, with a new permanent home for the festival’s work is “something really extraordinary,” he says.

Listen

“The impact of the new space, which opened on Valentine’s Day this year, really has been immediate. It’s really given us such increased capacity to present more panels, workshops, and also exhibitions,” he says.

“For us it means we can now look to increase our support from really invested, supportive sponsors, to develop the craft, the skills, the talent, the story-telling of indigenous screen story-tellers.”

Lena Recollet’s film ‘Kchi-Nendizan’ © supplied

Almost three-quarters of the works presented at the festival this year, are directed by Indigenous women.

This includes another milestone in the life of Abenaki filmaker, Alanis Obomsawin.

She recently celebrated her 85th birthday and is also celebrating her 50th film, in 50 years.

“Our People Will be Healed” is her documentary following the hope in the next generation of children at the Helen Betty Osborne Ininiw Education Resource Centre, at the Norway House Cree Nation in northern Manitoba.

.The film reveals how Norway House is taking on the legacy of residential schools with great success.

“The children are so happy; they love their school. It’s so encouraging. The children are kings there” Obomsawin told Kate Taylor of the Globe and Mail newspaper in an interview before the recent edition of the TIFF.

“It’s a model for other communities.” Obomsawin said.

Lena Recollet’s film ‘Kchi-Nendizan’ will premier on Saturday.

Kchi-Nendizan, which means ‘big pride’ in Anishnaabemowin, is co-directed with Miles Turner.

It features Ms. Recollet, an actor and spoken-word artist, performing her poem.

“I am really inspired by the rhythm and words of my people and I wanted to use the language to create a piece about being proud of our culture, heritage and language,” Lena Recollet told Robin Burridge in an interview for The Manitoulin Expositor.

 Lena Recollet is from the Wiikwemkoong First Nation on Manitoulin Island.

Jason Ryle, Anishnaabe from the Lake St. Martin First Nation in Manitoba says it’s not really surprising that so many women are festured at the festival. “Women are the culture-keepers, women are the story-tellers” he says.

It’s not unusual, that while other film festivals strive for gender-parity, women are very well represented at imagineNATIVE.

With files from the Globe and Mail and the Manitoulin Expositor

.

Share
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Indigenous, International, Sports

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Education, Health, Society'Please offer me a seat' campaign in TorontoArts and Entertainment, Indigenous, International, SportsimagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts festival underway in TorontoAnimals, International, SocietyWorld Wildlife photo competition: WinnersAnimalsZoo opens breeding facility for endangered sage-grouseEnvironment, International, Science and TechnologyNeutrinos: Towards discovering the secrets of the cosmosEconomy, History, Work & LabourSears stores begin liquidation sales todayInternationalGrandmothers tell gripping stories of AIDS in AfricaArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, SocietyAfter Weinstein, sex scandals hit Quebec personalitiesImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyDiwali celebrations begin across CanadaImmigration & Refuge, International, Society"Islamophobia" motion under review at hearings in Ottawa

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine