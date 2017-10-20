Lyle the singing pig seeks a home

Lyle is a two-year old pig who was picked up along with several other animals last year as part of a cruelty investigation by the SPCA in the western province of British Columbia. There are Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCAs) right across Canada and periodically they are called to rescue animals that are neglected or abused.

Lyle did not used to like to be touched. © YouTube

Lyle was extremely fearful

“When Lyle first came into our care, he was extremely fearful and didn’t want to be touched at all,” Leiki Salumets, BC SPCA farm animal care supervisor said in a news release.

“We worked at building his trust and slowly, he transformed into the social and very vocal guy he is today – he loves his belly rubs and foot massages.”

Maybe not ready for the opera

The SPCA reports that Lyle likes to ‘sing’ especially when he hears the voice of his favourite volunteer. The shelter hopes this will endear him to someone who will adopt him. Says Salumets, “I’m not sure if he’s opera-ready, but it’s great to see him so much more social and vocalizing so much…

“Lyle is a sweet and gentle fellow just looking for someone to fall in love with him and offer him a home where he will be doted on. He’s an awesome pig!”