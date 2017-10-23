Rohingya Muslims who crossed from Myanmar into Bangladesh rest inside a roadside shelter on Oct. 23, 2017.

Rohingya Muslims who crossed from Myanmar into Bangladesh rest inside a roadside shelter on Oct. 23, 2017.
Photo Credit: Dar Yasin/AP Photo

Special envoy to inquire into Rohingya crisis

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 23 October, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Canada’s prime minister has appointed a special envoy to Myanmar to investigate the Rohingya crisis and advise him on the situation. Canada and the United Nations have called the treatment of the minority ethnic cleansing. An estimated 900,000 have fled their homes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Rohingya Muslims have fled what Canada and the UN call ethnic cleansing in Myanmar.
Rohingya Muslims have fled what Canada and the UN call ethnic cleansing in Myanmar. © Dar Yasin/AP Photo

A subcommittee of the House of Commons found that the Myanmar military launched “a disproportionate operation against the Rohingya following deadly attacks on their personnel by extremists.” It noted that authorities and Buddhist extremists have burned entire Rohingya villages and shot at fleeing civilians and that “these events were brought out by an enduring poiicey of cruelty towards the Rohingya.”

After he is appointed special envoy, former premier of Ontario Bob Rae is expected to visit Rakhine state next week. A source told CBC reporter Nala Ayed that the special appointment will allow Rae to “play a sharper, more political role within Myanmar without jeopardizing diplomatic relationships.”

One comment on “Special envoy to inquire into Rohingya crisis
  1. Philippe Dugas says:
    23 October 2017 at 12 h 58 min

    As long as Justin Trudeau isn’t sending Bob “Gag Sign” Rae on a mission to prospect for more costly, unnemployable and welfare dependant immigrants, I guess federal debt spending can afford this posh assignment.

