Special envoy to inquire into Rohingya crisis

Canada’s prime minister has appointed a special envoy to Myanmar to investigate the Rohingya crisis and advise him on the situation. Canada and the United Nations have called the treatment of the minority ethnic cleansing. An estimated 900,000 have fled their homes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Rohingya Muslims have fled what Canada and the UN call ethnic cleansing in Myanmar. © Dar Yasin/AP Photo

A subcommittee of the House of Commons found that the Myanmar military launched “a disproportionate operation against the Rohingya following deadly attacks on their personnel by extremists.” It noted that authorities and Buddhist extremists have burned entire Rohingya villages and shot at fleeing civilians and that “these events were brought out by an enduring poiicey of cruelty towards the Rohingya.”

After he is appointed special envoy, former premier of Ontario Bob Rae is expected to visit Rakhine state next week. A source told CBC reporter Nala Ayed that the special appointment will allow Rae to “play a sharper, more political role within Myanmar without jeopardizing diplomatic relationships.”