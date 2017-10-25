Grizzly bears in B.C.: the threat is not from hunters

Recently the government in the west coast province of British Columbia banned trophy hunting of the majestic grizzly bear.

About 250 grizzly bears are killed in B.C. each year by hunters, according to the provincial government. Trophy hunting will be banned, but that has not been the biggest threat to the bears says the B.C Auditor-General.

It said at the time that the bear population was stable and that although trophy hunting was not really a threat, trophy hunting of the bears had simply become socially unacceptable.

Even so, this week the province’s Auditor-General came out with a report that was highly critical of B.C’s management of the keystone species.

A new report from the B.C Auditor-General says the biggest threat to the species comes from human intrusion into the wilderness as communities expand and resource industries explore new areas and build roads into forests. © (Government of Yuko

The report says habitat loss, and other human activities like resource exploration and extraction, gas/oil, and forestry, and human community expansion are the biggest threats to the species survival.

Carol Bellringer also said that the province conservation plans were disorganised. “There is no grizzly bear management plan to provide priorities and clear accountabilities,” the audit states adding conservation action is lacking because of an “unclear organisational structure and unclear accountabilities for wildlife management”.

British Columbia Auditor-General Carol Bellringer criticised the provincial government over its management policies and practices surrounding grizzly bears. © CBC

This is partly due to mixed and overlapping authority for two agencies responsible for grizzly management, the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations.

The province has estimated the grizzly population to be around 15,000 animals but the report says while the bear population is increasing in some areas, it is not due to any conservation plan.

It also notes the “North Cascades” population has been reduced to one known bear, and that plans to increase population there have been quietly shelved.

British Columbia with its vast wilderness is one of the last areas in North America where bears live in their natural habitat even while that habitat is being threatened. Bellringere says the health of the bear population is and indication of how well the wider environment and ecosystems are doing.

