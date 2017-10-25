This is a typical carved Halloween pumpkin, but in Ontario, pumpkin carving has been taken to a new and unbelievably complex artistic level.

This is a typical carved Halloween pumpkin- or "Jack-o-lantern". It is hollowed out with a face cut into it so the candle or light shines through in the dark of evening. In Ontario, pumpkin carving has been taken to a new and unbelievably complex artistic level at a heritage park.
Photo Credit: via CBC

Halloween pumpkins like you’ve never seen

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 25 October, 2017 , No Comments ↓

In recent years some talented people have taken the typical Hallowe’en pumpkin carving (jack-o-lantern) to a new and artistic level.

This year however, an historic site in Ontario has set a whole new standard in artistic carving.

As with all the displays you have to look closely to realize they’re made of a composite of dozens of individually and intricately carved pumpkins.
As with all the displays you have to look closely to realize they’re made of a composite of dozens of individually and intricately carved pumpkins. © St Lawrence Parks Commission

It’s called “Pumpkinferno”, and it’s a display of incredibly intricately carved pumpkins at Upper Canada Village.  The site is a recreated 19th century village which has had a number or heritage buildings relocated to the park in Morrisburg Ontario, and is operated by the St Lawrence Parks Commission.

A nice light dislay? Look closely, the dsiplay is made of a copule dozen pumpkins carved in such a way that the lights inside form the composite image. This year, Pumpkinferno in Upper Canada Village includes displays in honour of Canada’s 150th, such as this life-sized dog sledding pumpkin carving.A
A nice light display? Look closely, the display is made of a couple dozen pumpkins carved in such a way that the lights inside form the composite image. This year, Pumpkinferno in Upper Canada Village includes displays in honour of Canada’s 150th, such as this life-sized dog sledding pumpkin carving.A © Upper Canada Village-St Lawrence Parks Commission

Pumkinferno which started in September and continues until Hallowe’en, October 31, is an annual outdoor event featuring about 7,000 pumpkins in a variety of displays along a meandering path about a kilometre long through the heritage park.

However, given the vagaries of weather, and nature’s own effect on fruit and vegetables sitting around exposed to the air and time, the pumpkins used to create the displays are made out of molds of actual pumpkins.

The carving detail is incredible so that the light shines through the cuts in the pumpkins to create the overall image. It’s *jack-o-lantern* carving taken to a whole new level.
The carving detail is incredible so that the light shines through the cuts in the pumpkins to create the overall image. It’s *jack-o-lantern* carving taken to an amazing level. © St Lawrence Parks Commission

The park has seen record attendance for the event as the autumn weather has so far been extremely mild, and thus inviting for people to make the trip to the park in eastern Ontario, along the St Lawrence shore.

Another dragon- closeup: The head itself is made up of more than two dozen intricately carved pumpkins
Another dragon- closeup: The head itself is made up of more than two dozen intricately carved pumpkins © St Lawrence Parks Commission

The recent weather conditions however, are not reflective of a rather cool and wet summer which meant that farmers growing actual pumpkins had a less than ideal crop.

As for the displays however, most visitors make ample use of superlatives to describe the amazing displays.

