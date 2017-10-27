The devastating Fort McMurray fire of 2016 is an example of the kind of boreal forest fire that researchers say they would be able to predict.

The devastating Fort McMurray fire of 2016 is an example of the kind of boreal forest fire that researchers say they would be able to predict.
Photo Credit: Terry Reith

A new way to predict forest wildfires developed

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 27 October, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have come up with a new way to predict when and where fires caused by humans are most likely to occur in the spring. Between the time that the snow melts and plants sprout new greenery is the riskiest time for human-caused wildfires in northern boreal forests such as those found in the western provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.

It is also the most dangerous time of year in terms of property loss and damage to infrastructure. “For example, we found that conditions were just right in the spring of 2016 to allow the Fort McMurray fire to spread rapidly to the surrounding leafless vegetation,” said researcher Paul Pickell in a news release. That fire was the costliest natural disaster in Canadian history and forced 88,000 people to evacuate the area.

This is the kind of mixed wood site that was studied in Alberta in May 2009.
This is the kind of mixed wood site that was studied in Alberta in May 2009. © C.W. Bater

Satellite images show moisture in vegetation

To develop the early warning system, researchers used satellite images of vegetation and tracked moisture in fuel sources like leaves. That allowed them to predict the risk of a human-caused wildfire with 10-day accuracy.

By using this system, Pickell said wildfire managers could have information for most forests before the start of the fire season and then determine where best to deploy their firefighting resources. There are fires every year in Canada’s boreal forests as part of the natural cycle. But keeping them away from property and infrastructure is a challenge.

Pickell says his warning system could be used in north America, Europe and Russia using open-access satellite observations of the earth. He and his colleagues’ findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Researcher Paul Pickell says his warning system could help wildfire managers plan where to put resources ahead of an outbreak.
Researcher Paul Pickell says his warning system could help wildfire managers plan where to put resources ahead of an outbreak.
Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, International, Military, Science and Technology, SocietyCanadian to accept Nobel Peace Prize in OsloEnvironment, Science and TechnologyA new way to predict forest wildfires developedAnimals, Economy, Environment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietySenate votes to move ahead with bill dear to animal activistsHealth, SocietyNew figures reveal severe lack of convictions in sexual assaultsSocietyMontreal police officer suspended after provincial police raid municipal police HQInternationalArctic Council's climate work continues with full U.S. participation, despite Paris pullout, says diplomatIndigenous, PoliticsIndigenous parents forced to give up children for better access to healthcare: opposition MPInternational, Military, PoliticsPeacekeepers killed in Mali: Canada still has to decideSocietyIconic Canadian WWI poem re-created in poppiesAnimals, Economy, Environment, History, Lifestyle, Politics, Society, Work & LabourThe growing concern of farmland “land grabs” in Canada

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine