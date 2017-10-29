Photo Credit: RCI

The LINK Online, Sun. Oct 29, 2017

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Sunday 29 October, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Your hosts, Lynn Desjardins and Levon Sevunts

(Video of show at bottom)

On today’s program we have items about Canada’s troubled fisheries, Indigenous parents who feel compelled to give up their children, and an outreach by young Muslims to demystify Islam. Read on!

Canada’s fisheries are in trouble, says non-profit

It’s estimated Canada has lost more than half its amount of fish since 1970.
It’s estimated Canada has lost more than half its amount of fish since 1970. © iStock

The conservation group, Oceana Canada, has completed a review of government statistics on the country’s fisheries and has found than only one third of the fish stocks are healthy. It says 13 per cent are in critical condition and there is not enough information to assess the health of the remaining 36 per cent.

While the government has taken some steps to mitigate the situation, Oceana Canada’s director of science Robert Rangeley told Lynn it failed to put the effective management in place to recover the fish stocks.

Indigenous parents forced to give up children for better access to healthcare, says opposition MP

Residents walk in the northern Labrador community of Natuashish, N.L. on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007.
Residents walk in the northern Labrador community of Natuashish, N.L. on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007. © Andrew Vaughan

An opposition member of parliament is sounding the alarm on a problem facing thousands of Aboriginal children in Canada. He says thousands of First Nation children are being taken into the foster system because the federal government has not invested the necessary resources in the Indigenous communities to help families at risk. The opposition politician is the New Democoratic Party MP from northern Ontario Charlie Angus.

He says child welfare services funding on Canada’s Aboriginal reserves has been so inadequate many families are faced with a stark choice–keep their children and deny them the care they need or give them away to foster care in hopes that they will get the treatment and the services they need in provincial care.Levon spoke with him by phone on Thursday. Levon also reached out to Minister of Indigenous Services Jane Philpott. She said that what Mr Angus describes used to happen under the previous Conservative Government, but that’s no longer the case. She said the Liberal government has invested nearly $383 million dollars to improve services offered to Aboriginal children on reserves.

Mr Angus is also calling on the government to drop its attempts to quash a landmark decision by the Canadian Human Right Tribunal earlier this year. In May, the Tribunal ruled that requests for services must be processed within 12 to 48 hours, and must be processed without case conferencing. It said that Ottawa’s failure to fully implement Jordan’s Principle may have contributed to the suicides of two teenagers in Wape-ke-ka First Nation in Ontario earlier this year.

Jordan’s Principle is named after a five-year-old Manitoba boy who died in hospital in 2005 while waiting for the federal and provincial governments to decide who would pay for the specialized care he needed so he could live in a foster home. It was unanimously adopted by the House of Commons in 2007. Philpott said the government has accepted the tribunal’s ruling but was “seeking clarification” on two important issues that “may not be in the best interest of children.” Philpott said in some complex cases the 48 deadline on taking a decision could do more harm than good and that some case doctors, nurses and social workers need to be able to conference with each other before they make a decision. Mr Angus says the government has taken too much time even in life and death situations that require immediate action.

Coffee and Islam campaign aims to inform

People have already asked for meetings so they can ask questions about Islam.
People have already asked for meetings so they can ask questions about Islam.

Lynn learned that a large Muslim youth group is offering coffee and a chat for anyone who wants to know more about Islam.

There have been unsettling events in the Muslim community in Canada. Most recently the province of Quebec has elicited great controversy over its new law prohibiting face covering for anyone receiving public services. The Quebec government says this is not designed to target Muslim women who wear the niqab or burka, but it is widely believed to be the intent. The government backed down somewhat after demonstrations against the law and criticism from inside and outside of the province.

The far more disturbing event was a gunman’s attack on a mosque in Quebec City which took the lives of six worshippers and injured 19 others. And there have been several hate crimes against Muslims and events supporting Muslims.

Amid all this, Canada’s largest Muslim youth group has decided to invite people to meet for coffee and a chat about Islam. People only have to go online and ask for a meeting at which they can ask questions.

The meetings will be available in 30 cities and towns across Canada and will involve up to 90 volunteers who will go in pairs to meet with people who make a request. “We hope and pray that this campaign enables us to connect with many Canadians,” said Ahmed Sahi, director of Outreach for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association and one of the organizers of the campaign.

Posted by Radio Canada International on Friday, October 27, 2017

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
The LINK Online, Sun. Oct 29, 2017Health, SocietySmoking kills 125 people a day, costs billions: studyInternational, PoliticsUnderstanding Canada’s feminist international development policyInternational, PoliticsCanada supports united Spain amid Catalonia independence crisis, Trudeau saysHistory, International, Military, Science and Technology, SocietyCanadian to accept Nobel Peace Prize in OsloEnvironment, Science and TechnologyA new way to predict forest wildfires developedAnimals, Economy, Environment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietySenate votes to move ahead with bill dear to animal activistsHealth, SocietyNew figures reveal severe lack of convictions in sexual assaultsSocietyMontreal police officer suspended after provincial police raid municipal police HQInternationalArctic Council's climate work continues with full U.S. participation, despite Paris pullout, says diplomat

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine