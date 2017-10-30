The World Economic Forum estimates that on average corruption increases the cost of doing business by up to 10 per cent.

The World Economic Forum estimates that on average corruption increases the cost of doing business by up to 10 per cent.
Photo Credit: iStock

Canada bans ‘grease payments’ to foreign officials

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 30 October, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

As of tomorrow, it will become illegal for Canadian businesses to grease the palms of foreign government officials to speed up or facilitate routine transactions such as permits, Global Affairs Canada announced today.

The government said that it is repealing the so-called “facilitation payments” exception from the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act (CFPOA).

These types of “grease payments” weren’t covered by the legislation when Canada enacted the CFPOA in 1998, making it a crime for Canadian businesses and individuals to bribe foreign public officials.

In 2013, the CFPOA was amended to include making it an offence to keep secret accounts to conceal bribery.

The previous Conservative government at the time also announced its intention to repeal the facilitation payments exception at a later date, when Canada’s major trading partners and competitors such as the U.S., the U.K., Australia and New Zealand had also introduced similar legislation.

“Canada plays a leadership role in fighting corruption and creating a level playing field for Canadian businesses at home and abroad,” Global Affairs officials said in a statement.

“The Government of Canada expects Canadian organizations operating overseas to act in accordance with Canadian laws and the laws of the countries in which they do business.”

‘A positive step’

James Cohen, interim-executive director at Transparency International Canada, the leading anti-corruption NGO, said his organization welcomes this development.

“Repealing the facilitation of payments exception in Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act, is a positive step towards ensuring Canada is a responsible global business partner,” Cohen said. “There is still work to be done, particularly on CFPOA enforcement, to make sure Canada truly leaves a positive footprint overseas and does not undermine the rule of law.”

The change also has the support of Canada’s business community, said Ross Laver, senior vice-president of policy and communications at the Business Council of Canada, the association of Canadian CEOs.

“A lot has changed over the last number of years,” said Laver. “There has been a global trend towards prohibiting facilitation payments and we fully support that elimination. We also understand and support the decision of the previous government and the current government of Canada to await action by our major trading partners to do the same thing.”

Laver said there is no doubt in his mind that the change could put some Canadian companies at a disadvantage when competing against companies that don’t face the same standards in their respective countries.

“But we are comfortable with that,” Laver said. “I think the consensus in Canada is that we need to hold ourselves to the highest standard.”

Cracking down on corruption

In the last few years, there have been several high-profile cases involving bribery of foreign public officials by Canadian companies.

On January 31, 2014, charges were laid against two former SNC Lavalin executives, Sami Bebawi and Stéphane Roy, with respect to allegations of bribes to foreign public officials in Libya.
On January 31, 2014, charges were laid against two former SNC Lavalin executives, Sami Bebawi and Stéphane Roy, with respect to allegations of bribes to foreign public officials in Libya. © AFP

In February 2015, engineering giant Groupe SNC-Lavalin Inc. and two of its subsidiaries were charged with bribery and fraud in connection to the alleged payment of bribes related to major construction projects in Libya.

Griffiths Energy International Inc., a privately-held oil and gas company based in Calgary, pleaded guilty in 2013 to one count of bribery under the CFPOA and was fined over $10.3 million, the largest fine to date under the CFPOA, in relation to its dealings in Chad.

In August 2013, Nazir Karigar was convicted of bribery by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for paying off Indian government officials to facilitate the execution of a multi-million dollar contract for the supply of a security system by Cryptometrics, a Canadian high-tech firm. In May of 2014, Karigar was sentenced to three years imprisonment, marking the first time that an individual had been convicted under the CFPOA, and the first time that a matter had gone to trial under the act.

Corruption – a $2.6-trillion price tag

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development estimates that corruption costs the global economy more than 5 per cent of global gross domestic product ($2.6 trillion US), with some $1 trillion US paid in bribes each year.

The World Economic Forum estimates that on average corruption increases the cost of doing business by up to 10 per cent.

Share
Posted in Economy, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, International, Military, SocietyRemembrance of Veterans starts with “Poppy Drop” in OttawaIndigenous, PoliticsPeople of South Sudan still need our help: UNICEFInternational, Military, PoliticsCanadian soldiers to proceed with Niger training despite deadly ambush of U.S. commandosHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyStudy: “vaping” does lead to smoking cigarettesSocietyLaw would ban cell phone use while crossing roadsEconomy, International, MilitaryChina seeks another major Canadian purchase; Beware says expertEnvironmentClimate change, habitat loss, hard on migratory birdsEconomy, Politics, SocietyCanada bans ‘grease payments’ to foreign officialsEconomy, Environment, Science and TechnologyHow warming climate will change a unique forest typeEnvironmentCut GHG rapidly or face dangerous temperature increases: WMO

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine