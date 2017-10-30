China waits for Canadian government approval in its billion dollar takeover of Canada’s Aecon Group, a multi-faceted construction enterprise responsible for such major projects as Totonto’s CN tower

China waits for Canadian government approval in its billion dollar takeover of Canada’s Aecon Group, a multi-faceted construction enterprise responsible for such major projects as Toronto’s CN tower
Photo Credit: Ruby Buiza/CBC- Jun 2012

China seeks another major Canadian purchase; Beware says expert

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 30 October, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

“The naivete, and short-sightedness of people always surprises” M Juneau Katsuya

 China is to set to move into another large industrial area in Canada as it seeks to take over Canada’s largest publicly-traded construction company.

This comes on the heels of several other major acquisitions in Canada’s energy, communications, and technology sectors in the past few years.

At least one security expert continues to say the Canadian government is naïve in allowing these takeovers.

Michel Juneau-Katsuya is the former chief of the Asia Pacific division for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and now CEO of Northgate, a security consulting firm.

Listen
Michel Juneau-Katsuya now a security consultant, was the former chief for the Asia Pacific division at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Michel Juneau-Katsuya now a security consultant, was the former chief for the Asia Pacific division at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service © CBC

China’s CCCC International is proposing to buy the Calgary-based Aecon Group for some $1.5 billion dollars.

The Canadian government is eager to develop a free trade agreement with China and has been seen as being too eager to allow such deals.

In the face of such criticism, Prime Minister Trudeau said on Friday, “In the case of this proposed Aecon purchase, certainly the Investment Canada Act will be applied in full and we will look very, very carefully at security issues, at economic impacts, at whether or not this is truly in the national interest”.

Aecon is an engineering and construction firm involved in design and  construction of transportation projects like airport terminals, highways, and subway tunnels, along with hydro-electric dams, and any large construction project.

Aecon as a major employer, would give China strong political influence in Canada says Juneau-Katsuya.
Aecon as a major employer, would give China strong political influence in Canada says Juneau-Katsuya. © Aecon

The group also provides a wide ranging number of services to both the oil, gas and energy sector as well as mining and in developing public-private partnerships.

Aecon has been involved in some of the biggest projects in Canada including the CN Tower, St. Lawrence Seaway, Highway 407 Express Toll Route, Vancouver Sky Train, and the Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and international projects such as airports in Bermuda and Ecuador, and a major highway in Israel,

Juneau-Katsuya says there is great cause to be alarmed at China’s long term intentions with such major Canadian purchases. He notes for example that it is easy for a construction firm to plant spy technology in any project it builds,

In June Canada’s Prime Minister said there was no security risk when China bought a Canadian firm which sells military communications technology. China now seeks to buy the largest contruction-engineering firm in Canada.
In June Canada’s Prime Minister said there was no security risk when China bought a Canadian firm which sells military communications technology. China now seeks to buy the largest contruction-engineering firm in Canada. © Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Canada’s once leading communications firm Nortel had a rapid collapse blamed on Chinese hacking of their technology. When the Canadian Department of Defence wanted to move into the former Nortel building, they found several electronic spy bugs.

Norsat, a Vancouver-based satellite communications technology company which sells equipment to the US military and NATO was bought by a Chinese firm this year.
Norsat, a Vancouver-based satellite communications technology company which sells equipment to the US military and NATO was bought by a Chinese firm this year. © Norsat International)

In the late 1980’s, the newly built U.S embassy in Moscow was never occupied when it was discovered there were simply too many “bugs” planted in the materials.

Juneau-Katsuya says even if national security is not directly involved, industrial espionage is another major concern.

Aecon Construction scissor lift operator, Abel Sousa, looks at Toronto Pearson International Airport’s new Terminal 1 check-in area from above the scissor lift on Dec. 2, 2003.
Aecon Construction scissor lift operator, Abel Sousa, looks at Toronto Pearson International Airport’s new Terminal 1 check-in area from above the scissor lift on Dec. 2, 2003. ©  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tobin Grimshaw

More insidious he says, is that as owners of major enterprises involving thousands of employees, the Chinese can wield substantial influence over all levels of government and officials.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Military

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “China seeks another major Canadian purchase; Beware says expert
  1. al dunn says:
    30 October 2017 at 18 h 40 min

    Sun Tzu- The Art of War.
    18. Be subtle! be subtle! and use your spies for every kind of business.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, International, Military, SocietyRemembrance of Veterans starts with “Poppy Drop” in OttawaIndigenous, PoliticsPeople of South Sudan still need our help: UNICEFInternational, Military, PoliticsCanadian soldiers to proceed with Niger training despite deadly ambush of U.S. commandosHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyStudy: “vaping” does lead to smoking cigarettesSocietyLaw would ban cell phone use while crossing roadsEconomy, International, MilitaryChina seeks another major Canadian purchase; Beware says expertEnvironmentClimate change, habitat loss, hard on migratory birdsEconomy, Politics, SocietyCanada bans ‘grease payments’ to foreign officialsEconomy, Environment, Science and TechnologyHow warming climate will change a unique forest typeEnvironmentCut GHG rapidly or face dangerous temperature increases: WMO

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le Canadien se paie un festin offensif à OttawaGoogle, Amazon, Microsoft et Facebook à l’assaut du gouvernement canadienLe président catalan destitué prêt à jouer le jeu des élections anticipéesBruit des concerts et formule E : Québec aide Denis Coderre et evenkoALENA : les États-Unis veulent imposer leur modèle dans le commerce électroniqueIls veulent vivre comme des Russes du 17e siècle en Alberta#MoiAussi : la présidente de l'Université de Regina, victime de harcèlementGuy Ouellette veut s'expliquer aujourd'hui devant l'Assemblée nationaleLes centres de tri du Québec menacés par une nouvelle règle chinoiseAide médicale à mourir : une vue d'ensemble impossible à obtenir en Ontario
Israeli settlers are skeptical of plans to build more settlementsGoogle, Amazon, Netflix mount lobby crusade on Trudeau LiberalsElon Musk tweets photo of tunnel for new solution to gridlockEx-Catalan president accepts snap election, says 'long road' to independence'They walk right past our deck': N.S. couple's oceanside backyard a haven for hikers due to Google Maps glitchResearchers blame 'seismic shift' in sleep loss among teens on increased smartphone useSome people are using accessible parking permits of relatives who've died, police sayPrison guards accused of using inmates as weapons to cover up alleged sexual harassmentIf you thought crude by rail went away, it didn'tAndrew Scheer's use of 'super lucrative' tax shelter hypocritical, Liberal MP says