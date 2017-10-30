Distracted walkers could be fined for texting and crossing the street if a private member’s bill is passed into law in the province of Ontario.

Distracted walkers could be fined for texting and crossing the street if a private member’s bill is passed into law in the province of Ontario.
Photo Credit: Ben Margot/Associated Press

Law would ban cell phone use while crossing roads

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 30 October, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

Distracted pedestrians are more likely to be hit when crossing the street so a member of the provincial government of Ontario is proposing a law to improve safety. The Phones Down, Heads Up Act was tabled today in the legislature to prevent pedestrians from using phones or electronic devices when crossing the street.

If passed, it would also require the government to lead an annual campaign to raise awareness about distracted driving, especially texting and driving. Several provinces have already outlawed texting and driving. In Canada, road rules under provincial jurisdiction.

Ontario MPP Yvan Baker wants pedestrians and drivers to keep each other safe.
Ontario MPP Yvan Baker wants pedestrians and drivers to keep each other safe. © CBC

Private member’s bill gets support

Member of Provincial Parliament Yvan Baker tabled today’s motion as a private member’s bill, most of which are not often passed into law. However, he has received many messages of support from fellow members of Parliament, the Ontario Safety League, and at least two school associations.

‘Toronto is…one of the worst cities’

“Toronto is already one of the worst cities in North America when it comes to traffic,” said Baker in a news release. “With winter quickly approaching, road conditions can make it difficult to stop. Experts tell us that if you are alert, you are less likely to get hurt. I would like pedestrians to be aware of the risks of crossing the road while distracted by phones and other electronic devices. My bill would strengthen road safety by encouraging pedestrians and drivers to keep each other safe.”

If it were passed, the new law would allow for fines for distracted pedestrians of $50-125. But there would be exceptions for people using a cellphone to contact emergency services or for calls started before the pedestrian entered the roadway.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Law would ban cell phone use while crossing roads
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    31 October 2017 at 3 h 14 min

    This is another example of people claiming rights, but forget their responsibilities towards others.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, International, Military, SocietyRemembrance of Veterans starts with “Poppy Drop” in OttawaIndigenous, PoliticsPeople of South Sudan still need our help: UNICEFInternational, Military, PoliticsCanadian soldiers to proceed with Niger training despite deadly ambush of U.S. commandosHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyStudy: “vaping” does lead to smoking cigarettesSocietyLaw would ban cell phone use while crossing roadsEconomy, International, MilitaryChina seeks another major Canadian purchase; Beware says expertEnvironmentClimate change, habitat loss, hard on migratory birdsEconomy, Politics, SocietyCanada bans ‘grease payments’ to foreign officialsEconomy, Environment, Science and TechnologyHow warming climate will change a unique forest typeEnvironmentCut GHG rapidly or face dangerous temperature increases: WMO

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine