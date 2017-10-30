A man exhales vapour from an e-cigarette. The government should continue to work to limit sales to youth, the Canadian Medical Association says.

A man exhales vapour from an e-cigarette. The government should continue to work to limit sales to youth, the Canadian Medical Association says.
Photo Credit: Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Study: “vaping” does lead to smoking cigarettes

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 30 October, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

A new Canadian study seems to put paid to an argument that e-cigarettes keeps young people away from smoking tobacco.

In fact, the study says just the contrary

The study involved some 44,000 teenage students in Ontario and Alberta and it found a strong link to “vaping” and later graduation to smoking cigarettes.

A man exhales e-cigarette vapour. A study of more than 44,000 Grade 9 to 12 students in Ontario and Alberta shows a linkage between so-called vaping and subsequent tobacco use.
A man exhales e-cigarette vapour. A study of more than 44,000 Grade 9 to 12 students in Ontario and Alberta shows a linkage between so-called vaping and subsequent tobacco use. © Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

David Hammond, a professor in the school of public health at the University of Waterloo was the lead researcher.

Quoted by the Canadian Press he says, “”We found that youth that had used e-cigarettes were significantly more likely to start smoking a year later. They’re more likely to try smoking and they’re more likely to become daily smokers.”

The research was published in the latest edition of tne Canadian Medical Asosociation Journal (link below).

It seems to confirm an American study of Los Angeles students in 2015 that also found that youth who began with e-cigarettes went on to smoke conventional tobacco products.

Hammond says also that youth who try e-cigarettes are the ones who experiment with other risky things, starting with e-cigarettes, and then cigarettes. He says they are the types who also are more likely to try alcohol and marijuana.

The new Canadian study shows that the teens who try vaping are likely to go on to start smoking tobacco. hile e-liguid containing actual addictive nicotine is not supposed to be available, it is easy to come by in Canada
The new Canadian study shows that the teens who try vaping are likely to go on to start smoking tobacco. While e-liquid containing actual addictive nicotine is not supposed to be available, it is easy to come by in Canada © Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

He says they may try vaping before cigarettes because its easier to come by as tobacco cannot be sold  to young people.

The vaping “juice” is available in hundreds of different “flavours and while liquid containing actual nicotine cannot be sold for e-cigarettes in conventional stores where the other liquid is sold, it is readily available both on-line and in specialty vape stores.

The study concludes however by saying ,” The current study provides strong evidence that e-cigarettes are  associated with initiation of cigarette smoking among youth;  however, the controversy as to whether e-cigarette use “causes” cigarette-smoking initiation will undoubtedly persist.

It goes on to say,  “In the meantime, regulatory frameworks that succeed in shifting ecigarette use away from youth and concentrating their use among cigarette smokers for the purposes of smoking cessation are likely to have the greatest public health impact”.

Additional information- sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Health, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Study: “vaping” does lead to smoking cigarettes
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    31 October 2017 at 3 h 08 min

    As a non smoker, I believe vaping is a surreptitious way of promoting normal tobacco smoking and should be banned. The main government target is to prevent smoking before it starts, with the younger population.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, International, Military, SocietyRemembrance of Veterans starts with “Poppy Drop” in OttawaIndigenous, PoliticsPeople of South Sudan still need our help: UNICEFInternational, Military, PoliticsCanadian soldiers to proceed with Niger training despite deadly ambush of U.S. commandosHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyStudy: “vaping” does lead to smoking cigarettesSocietyLaw would ban cell phone use while crossing roadsEconomy, International, MilitaryChina seeks another major Canadian purchase; Beware says expertEnvironmentClimate change, habitat loss, hard on migratory birdsEconomy, Politics, SocietyCanada bans ‘grease payments’ to foreign officialsEconomy, Environment, Science and TechnologyHow warming climate will change a unique forest typeEnvironmentCut GHG rapidly or face dangerous temperature increases: WMO

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine