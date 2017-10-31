Canadian special forces look over a Kurdish Peshmerga observation post, Monday, February 20, 2017 in northern Iraq. Canadians have been advising and assiting Kurish and Iraqi forces against Daesh, but are suspending operations due to tensions bewtween the two former allies

Canadian special forces look over a Kurdish Peshmerga observation post, Monday, February 20, 2017 in northern Iraq. Canadians have been advising and assiting Kurish and Iraqi forces against Daesh, but are suspending operations due to tensions bewtween the two former allies
Photo Credit: The Canadian Press- Ryan Remiorz

Canadian advisors in Iraq pause, hospital stays on

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 31 October, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

It’ll be slightly smaller, but the Liberal government announced that the Canadian combat hospital in Iraq will stay on.

On the other hand, the approximately 200 Canadian Forces Special Operations personnel who have been advising and assisting both Iraqi and Kurdish forces has been told to suspend their activities for the time being.

The combat hospital mandate was to expire at the end of October. It had actually been expected that the hospital would start packing up after Mosul was retaken from Daesh (ISIS)  earlier this summer.

The Liberal government however announced the hospital in Erbil, northern Iraq, would stay on until April 30 of 2018, although personnel would be reduced to about 35 from its current 50 members.

Though reduced in number, Canadian combat hospital staff in ERbil will continue to treat any coalition forces and even Daesh wounded, as fighting continues in smaller skirmishes.
Though reduced in number, Canadian combat hospital staff in Erbil will continue to treat any coalition forces and even Daesh wounded, as fighting continues in smaller skirmishes. © Derek Stoffel/CBC)

As for Canada’s special advisors and training, that has been suspended since tensions flared between Iraqi and Kurdish forces following a Kurdish vote for independence.  This has led to violent clashes between the two groups which had been allied in the battle against Daesh.

Although a helicopter detachment, refuelling for Coalition fighter jets, material transport and reconnaissance and intelligence gathering will continue, the future of the mission known as Operation Impact, the role of the Canadians in Iraq has become slightly less clear with the apparent defeat of most of Daesh forces and the current tensions between Iraqis and Kurds.

Iraqi forces drive towards Kurdish Peshmerga positions on October 15, 2017, on the southern outskirts of Kirkuk.which the Kurds occupied after chasing out Daesh. A temporary halt to Canadian military assistance will remain in effect until it’s clear the fighting between pro-independence Kurds and the central government in Baghdad is over.
Iraqi forces drive towards Kurdish Peshmerga positions on October 15, 2017, on the southern outskirts of Kirkuk which the Kurds occupied after chasing out Daesh. A temporary halt to Canadian military assistance will remain in effect until it’s clear the fighting between pro-independence Kurds and the central government in Baghdad is over. © (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images

The situation is likely to come up in discussions, possibly privately, with UN defence ministers when they meet in Vancouver on November 14 and 15th.  It is also expected the Canadian government may announce when and where it will send peacekeepers as part of a promise to the United Nations made in 2016

Additional information –sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in International, Military, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, SocietyQuebec City designated UNESCO City of LiteraturePolitics, SocietyTrudeau channels inner Superman en route to question periodEducation, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyNew fathers: information site on the wayAnimalsCaribou decline, habitat still shrinkingInternational, PoliticsCanada announces matching aid fund for Rohingya refugeesSocietyPrison ombudsman highlights ‘despair’ in penitentiariesSocietyPolicewomen fight discrimination, sexual harassmentInternational, Military, PoliticsCanadian advisors in Iraq pause, hospital stays onHistory, International, Military, SocietyRemembrance of Veterans starts with “Poppy Drop” in OttawaIndigenous, PoliticsPeople of South Sudan still need our help: UNICEF

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine