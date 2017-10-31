Several female police officers say they have been subjected to abuse at work.

Several female police officers say they have been subjected to abuse at work.

Policewomen fight discrimination, sexual harassment

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 31 October, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Women who say they have faced gender discrimination and sexual harassment as police officers are taking action on two fronts: they have formed a national advocacy group and are launching a class action lawsuit. They are by no means the first female law enforcement officers to say they have suffered abuse at work.  In 2015, 400 employees of the national police, the RCMP, sought to sue and later agreed to an out of court settlement.

In this new case, it was after about six years as a successful police officer with the Waterloo Regional Police in Ontario, that Angelina Rivers came back from maternity leave to find her supervisor and work platoon had changed and, as she puts it, was not as functional. She says she spoke up about it in a respectful way and that was the start of her troubles.

Angela Rivers, left, and Sharon Zehr are plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit against Waterloo Regional Police.
Angela Rivers, left, and Sharon Zehr are plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit against Waterloo Regional Police. © CBC

‘I experienced a lot of stress’

“It seemed like the more I stood up for myself, the harder they came down on me. I experienced a lot of stress because of that. I found myself to be isolated. I was shunned by some of the people on the shift. I also experienced sexual harassment, being unwanted, text messages from people who were in a position of power and authority over me,” says Rivers. These allegations have not been proven in court.

Listen

‘No access to justice for women on their own’

Rivers brought up the issue with supervisors and the police department’s human resources office and says she got no adequate results. She says she then went to the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal and spent thousands of dollars to try to get justice. “Unfortunately, I’m only one person and I only have so many finances whereas the police service has an unlimited resource that way. So really, there’s no access to justice for women on their own,” says Rivers.

So, she decided to join a class action lawsuit seeking $167 million in damages from the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board and the Waterloo Regional Police Association. There are three plaintiffs in the case but several others have contacted the lawyers handling it and may benefit if the suit is won. The case is scheduled to start in June 2018. The police force has stated that it will defend itself against the allegations and that it “does not condone or tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in the workplace.”

Women are in a minority in police forces across Canada.
Women are in a minority in police forces across Canada. © CBC

Association hopes to ‘give a voice’ to victims

In the meantime, Rivers has just joined with other women forming the non-profit National Women in Law Enforcement Association in hopes of giving a voice to women facing discrimination and harassment at work. “I really had no idea how pervasive it really was…There are so few women in the police service…For me personally I found that I didn’t talk about how I was being sexually harassed because I found it to be very degrading and embarrassing.”

Rivers invites women who have had problems of harassment or discrimination as police officers to email the association at nationaldirector@nwlea.com or in western Canada at albertadirector@nwlea.com . The association is preparing a website it hopes to have up and running within two weeks.

Rivers hopes the issue will be of interest to the general public because she says police officers who abuse women inside the police department should not be serving female victims of abuse committed outside it.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, SocietyQuebec City designated UNESCO City of LiteraturePolitics, SocietyTrudeau channels inner Superman en route to question periodEducation, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyNew fathers: information site on the wayAnimalsCaribou decline, habitat still shrinkingInternational, PoliticsCanada announces matching aid fund for Rohingya refugeesSocietyPrison ombudsman highlights ‘despair’ in penitentiariesSocietyPolicewomen fight discrimination, sexual harassmentInternational, Military, PoliticsCanadian advisors in Iraq pause, hospital stays onHistory, International, Military, SocietyRemembrance of Veterans starts with “Poppy Drop” in OttawaIndigenous, PoliticsPeople of South Sudan still need our help: UNICEF

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine