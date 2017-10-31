Quebec City designated UNESCO City of Literature

Quebec City has become the first French-speaking city to be designated a City of Literature by UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network, city officials and the Canadian Commission for UNESCO announced today.

“Quebec City is the cradle of French-language culture in North America. It’s a creative city on the move, and its rich literary life reflects the French-speaking, English-speaking, and Indigenous people who live here,” Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume said in a statement.

“The city is currently home to 200 authors and over 100 organizations, publishers, and booksellers that are driving the literary revival in Québec. Thanks to them, we’re able to demonstrate our creative leadership as a UNESCO City of Literature.”

Quebec City joined 63 other cities from 44 countries that were designated as UNESCO Creative Cities by the UN organization’s director-general Irina Bokova on Tuesday.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) was created in 2004 to promote cooperation among cities that have identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development, according to a statement by UNESCO.

The UCCN now counts a total of 180 cities in 72 countries covering seven creative fields: crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, music, and media arts. The network has designated 28 Cities of Literature, UNESCO officials said.

“Here in Quebec City, we embody and are proud to promote the accent d’Amérique,” said Julie Lemieux, vice chair of the executive committee responsible for culture, heritage, and urban planning. “This recognition from UNESCO affirms Quebec City’s position as a leader in library sciences, technoculture, and digital innovation and cements our status as a literary capital on the world stage.”