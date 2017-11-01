Fiery highway crash claims at least three victims

Police continue to search for bodies in the twisted, burned-out remnants of a 14-vehicle pile-up about one hour north of downtown Toronto. Three people are confirmed dead so far.

Traffic had backed up on Highway 400 after a smaller accident and that may have contributed to the conflagration that happened around 11:30pm last night. Ontario Provincial Police said two tanker trucks full of fuel and at least three transport trucks were involved in the crash.

Leaking fuel exploded and sent fire down the highway. © CBC

Scene described as ‘Armageddon’

Leaking fuel caused a ball of fire to shoot up and then fire was described as rolling down the highway. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC news that when he arrived on the scene the next morning it was like “Armageddon.” It’s believed the drivers who survived the crash were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, reports CBC.

