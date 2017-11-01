The plastic wrapping that can kill

Once again, the issue and harm of plastic garbage in waterways has been highlighted.

The northern Pike caught by Adam Turnbull showing severe injury from a plastic drink wrapper. The fish surely was suffering,. Once freed from the wrapper it was able to swim away. © Adam Turnbull- Twitter

A fisherman in the western province of Alberta caught a northern pike, and got a shock when he pulled the fish out of the South Saskatchewan River.

Adam Turnbull who was fishing near Medicine Hat, said he’d never seen anything like it.

Close-up of the damage after plastic ring was removed. It is hope the fish will survive although a biologist says its internals are severely compromised © Adam Turnbull- Twitter

Apparently, at a young age the pike became entangled in a plastic wrapping from an energy drink container and as it grew the plastic deformed its body.

Turnbull says the plastic ring came from a Powerade container, He cut it off the fish which he says was able to swim away *like a dart* adding it seemed to enjoy its new freedom © Adam Turnbull- Twitter

A biologist said the fish would have been struggling to survive to this point. In similar situations this usually leads to the animal’s premature death. The University of Lethbridge (Alberta) biologist said incidents like these are much more common than people think, adding as an example, that almost 80 per cent of the garbage in the Great Lakes consists of plastic similar to that demonstrated in this case.

There have been thousands of cases of animals dying from ingested plastic waste including a case where a shard from a plastic DVD case pierced a whale’s stomach leading to its death.l

Many fish and other sea animals including seabirds are dying, slow painful deaths after mistaking floating plastics as food. © Chris Jordan

In this case, Turnbull says while he himself may have been careless with litter in the past, the effect this had on the fish was a wake-up call about littering. Quoted in the CBC he said, “I figure every time that fish kicked its tail to move, it was in pain. Every time he moved his body, it moved a little bit and just caused him a little bit more pain. It’s horrible really”.

Another example of the damage of lplastic. This red-eared slider turtle got caught in a beer six-pack holder and as it grew, the wrapping deformed its shell. Cut free, *Peanut* luckily survived, and with its deformed shell became a mascot in a campaign against littering. © Missouri Department of Conversation

He posted images to social media asking people to be aware of the consequences of their littering.

